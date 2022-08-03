Blood supply in southern Oregon critically low

Read on www.kezi.com
Related
kezi.com
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews are battling a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the...
kezi.com
Volunteer divers in Lane County find lost wallet stuck in river for five years
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A group of volunteer divers with the Lane County Sheriff's Office does a river clean-up every year, and each time, they find some of the most interesting items. Jim Emery, one of the volunteer search and rescue divers, said they use this opportunity to train. "You...
kezi.com
Crews put out illegal campfire near Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Local non-profit hosts school supply drive to help kids go back to school
Eugene, Ore. -- One local nonprofit is hoping to send kids back to school with everything they need to succeed. This August, Catholic Community Services of Lane County is collecting new school supplies and backpacks for families in the Eugene and Springfield area. CCS is looking for all sorts of supplies, including number 2 pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, tissues, index cards, highlighters, scissors, staplers, notebooks, colored pencils, pens, glue sticks, backpacks and lunch boxes. Stefani Roybal, CCS’ Development Director, said any or all of these supplies could make the difference for an underprivileged student and their family.
kezi.com
Parts of Douglas County forests closed for firefighter, public safety
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Parts of the Umpqua, Deschutes, Willamette and Fremont-Winema National Forests have been closed to the public to help with fire suppression efforts, the United States Forest Service said. The USFS says a large portion of the Diamond Peak Wilderness and Summit Lake area, the northern part of...
kptv.com
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
beachconnection.net
Charleston's Seafood, Beer 'n Wine Fest Makes Big Comeback to S. Oregon Coast
(Charleston, Oregon) – So many south Oregon coast goodies - so little time. The end of summer will taste especially good in the southern Oregon coast town of Charleston. There, from August 12 - 14, the Annual Charleston Seafood, Beer & Wine Festival returns after two years of being canceled. 2021 was especially hard on many fans of the longtime event, which would've reached its 30th year in 2020 if not for the pandemic. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Camas Valley man was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 a.m., the 22-year old was traveling south on Old Highway 99 S near Dole Road in the Myrtle Creek area. The operator said a pickup started going into his lane, which caused him to panic and lock up his rear tire. The man said the motorcycle began fishtailing and he throttled it which spun him around and into an approximately six-foot ditch.
kezi.com
Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.
kqennewsradio.com
CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man on Thursday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. O’Dell said DCSO responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service.
kezi.com
Fire near Dexter destroys structures
DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Roseburg man dies in rollover crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash in Idleyld Park on Thursday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed a 1999 Subaru Legacy was southbound on Rock Creek Road when it struck the end of a bridge and rolled.
kezi.com
Eugene city councilor responds to recall process
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett has announced her intentions to remain in office in the midst of an official recall process. Due to a petition, sparked by advocates against the city’s Moving Ahead plans, Syrett must formally resign or submit a justification as to why she is not resigning by Monday, August 8. From there, there will be a 35-day window to hold a special recall election.
eugeneweekly.com
July 29, 2020
Anyone present during the Black Unity-led protest in Springfield’s Thurston Hills neighborhood on July 29, 2020, will likely remember it forever. The protest focused on supporting a local Black resident and educating people about the racist history of nooses after a neighbor “decorated” his yard with a skeleton on a noose. Dozens of anti-racist protesters showed up in solidarity to march and chant, with some residents joining in. Other neighbors appeared to join with counter-protesters to heckle, harass and assault the protesters.
kezi.com
Lupoi weighs in on Ducks defense
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi discusses where the defense is at in the early moments of fall camp. Lupoi also talks about linebacker Justin Flowe and the Ducks experienced defensive line. Click below to watch Lupoi's full interview.
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
KDRV
Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
kezi.com
Sheldon students and staff clean up high school
EUGENE, Ore. -- Sheldon High School got a deep cleaning from its football team and other volunteers on Thursday morning. Dozens of players, along with parents and coaches got to work at 7 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Sheldon High School to pull weeds and pick up trash around the school grounds. They were joined by cheerleaders, band members, Sheldon High School administration and members of the Church of the Latter-Day Saints. Volunteers used shovels, rakes, leaf blowers and other tools to clean up the school grounds.
kezi.com
Community petition sparks recall process for Eugene city councilor
EUGENE, Ore -- A petition to recall Eugene councilwoman Claire Syrett has received over 2,000 signatures. A large portion of the petitioners are against the city’s Moving Ahead project. The project has not received final approval, but is making significant progress. The petition was submitted to the City Recorder's...
Comments / 2