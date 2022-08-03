Read on eastoftheriverdcnews.com
Related
WTOP
DC’s Funk Parade returns in-person and for a good cause
After a short time away, the eighth annual D.C. Funk Parade returned in person Saturday, bringing the funk back to U Street. The Funk Parade and concert series featured several stages, along with stops at the African American Civil War Memorial and the Reeves Center. Various genres from funk, hip-hop...
WTOP
Maryland trauma support group’s dance troupe advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’
It’s all yes’s for a local trauma support group that just competed on “America’s Got Talent: Ballet After Dark” — and it hopes that the recent performance on the show spreads the message of support. “We’ve turned our trauma into triumph,” said Tyde-Courtney Edwards,...
popville.com
“Urgent Need for Volunteer Puppy Raisers in DC”
I’m a volunteer puppy raiser and the DC Group Leader for the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs. GDF and AVD are the organizations behind Biscuit and Captain (the Capitals team dogs) and Sully (President George H.W. Bush’s service dog and the current Walter Reed facility dog). Our programs are currently facing an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the coming months.
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
RELATED PEOPLE
WGAL
From side hustle to an empire: Maryland business owner finds innovative way to expand the brand
For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream — a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy－ and that was her love of eyelashes.
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
Maryland Weather: Sunday sunshine to turn stormy
BALTIMORE-- Sunday brings Maryland plenty of sunshine but, there are chances the day will end with storms. Temps are presenting normal numbers for a summer day in August. The high of day is 92 but may feel closer to 95, with lows in the mid 70's. Heat and humidity with a side of storms will be the pattern for the next few days. Wednesday will give many more clouds and scattered showers throughout the Maryland region. By Thursday there will be a slight cool down to creep into the weekend with highs in the 80's and lows sitting in the 60's.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
'Old man bandit arrested,' robbed several banks dating back to 1977
Police have arrested the 67-year-old Frederick man who they say has robbed several banks in the Maryland area.
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
foxbaltimore.com
What can be done to address Maryland's teacher shortage?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The countdown is on to the start of a new school year. Maryland, along with the rest of the country, is facing a crisis when it comes to who’s teaching your kids. There’s a severe shortage of teachers with hundreds of job vacancies in local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland Weather: Sticky and stormy Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Maryland enters a pattern of days that will be hot, sticky, and stormy.On Saturday, low temperatures will be in mid the 70s and could climb into the low 90s yet feel like triple digits because of the humidity. The coming wet weather is a slight cause for concern; the ground is already saturated so any more storms could cause flooding. On Sunday, the heat is expected to stick around and provide a combination of sun, clouds, and possible thunderstorms.The stormy pattern will continue throughout the week but we are hopeful to see some relief by Friday.Friday will bring more sunshine and comfortable temps ranging between the low 60s to the low 80s.
Inside Nova
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
Lancaster Farming
Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope
Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd
In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, August 5, 2022
This is an exciting week for fishing and crabbing in Maryland! The Chesapeake Bay striped bass season has reopened, and more seasonal fish are arriving in the Bay, rivers, and Atlantic Ocean. Remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. From now until September, DNR once again […]
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Most DC residential areas safe from river flooding, but new waterfront properties are vulnerable
Parks along Potomac and Anacostia provide flood protection to most inland residential areas. All but 10% of the banks of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers in the District are lined with parks, which can absorb storm surges and form a barrier between the rivers and inland residential areas. However, that 10% of developed land is very vulnerable, and much of it has shifted use from industrial to dense mixed-use development. (Jacob Fenston / DCist)
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox adds campaign staff, hires former Dave Brat campaign manager
Republican Maryland gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox announced Friday that he has expanded his campaign staff with several new hires. Chief among the additions is Southern Maryland native Zach Werrell as campaign manager. Werrell managed the upstart campaign of Republican Dave Brat when he ousted GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the 2014 Virginia primary, and Brat went on to win Cantor's congressional seat that November. He was only 23 when he helmed Brat's campaign, and is co-author of the book, How to Bag a RINO: The Whiz Kids Who Brought Down House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
mocoshow.com
Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November
Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
Comments / 0