WRAPUP 4-Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
* Kyiv, Moscow trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia site. * Four ships with Ukrainian food sail from Black Sea ports. * Amnesty apologises for accusing Ukraine of endangering civilians. By Natalia Zinets. Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors...
First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
Erdogan says Turkey-Russia delegation meetings fruitful
ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations had been fruitful and that he would discuss developments in Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia. Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black...
WRAPUP 2-UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns
(Updates with four more ships leave) * Two sides exchange blame over nuclear plant danger. * Ukraine says Russian forces try to attack in six eastern areas. Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns.
REFILE-First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war
(Refiling to fix typographical error to make it "Chornomorsk" instead of "Chernomorsk") Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the start of the war in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Writing on...
UPDATE 2-Four more cargo ships sail from Ukraine - Turkish, Ukrainian officials
(Adds ship arrives in Ukraine, Turkish ministry comment) KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four more ships carrying almost 170,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday under a deal to unblock the country's exports after Russia's invasion, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The...
Putin and Erdogan agreed on partial payments for gas in roubles -Interfax
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed to switch part of payments for Russian gas to the rouble currency, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. During the four-hour meeting at the Black Sea resort of...
Pope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
VATICAN CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday welcomed the departure from Ukrainian Black Sea ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The first ship, the...
Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
Russia may not meet 2022 grain harvest target, ministry says
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia may not reach its expected harvest of 130 million tonnes of grain due to weather factors and a lack of spare parts for foreign equipment, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. "Taken together, all of this creates risks in terms of reaching the grain harvest...
Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel, said two ships were setting off...
WRAPUP 9-Shelling hits power lines at Ukraine nuclear plant, both sides trade blame
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shelling hit a high-voltage power line on Friday at a major Ukrainian nuclear power station captured by Russia, prompting the plant's operators to disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected. Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom blamed Russia for the damage at the...
UPDATE 2-Russia may limit seed imports -Interfax
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed that the government limits seed imports by setting up quotas, aiming to stimulate domestic production, the Interfax news agency quoted it as saying on Friday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has long aimed to become less dependent on imported...
Ukraine grain exports down 48.6% so far in 2022/23 season
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports were down 48.6% year on year at 1.23 million tonnes so far in the 2022/23 season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to 48.5 million tonnes, driven by strong shipments before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine wants shipping safe passage deal extended beyond grain
(Adds Russian and Ukrainian grain harvest outlooks, Russian comment on expanding safe passage deal to metals) * Three grain ships leave Ukrainian Black Sea ports. * First ship due to arrive in Ukraine since start of war. * Eastern fighting is 'hell', says Zelenskiy. * NATO chief warns Putin must...
