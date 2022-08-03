Curiosity Daily Podcast: Murdering Murder Hornets, ADHD & Hoarding, Pain Pill Ills

Read on www.discovery.com
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Medical News Today
Best pain medication for severe arthritis
Arthritis is a chronic inflammation of the joint that affects people worldwide. Doctors will create treatment plans for people based on the level of pain they experience, such as those with severe arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),. people in the United States have arthritis....
Medical News Today
How to tell the difference between kidney pain and back pain
The kidneys remove waste products and excess fluid from the bloodstream. These two organs sit on either side of the body just below the rib cage. The kidneys rest against the back muscles, which can make it difficult to tell the difference between kidney pain and back pain. When trying...
Erectile dysfunction and incontinence could be symptoms of long Covid, according to new research
Erectile dysfunction and incontinence could be symptoms of long Covid, according to new research. Researchers from the University of Birmingham analysed anonymised electronic health records of 2.4 million people in the UK. The data, taken between January 2020 and April 2021, comprised of 486,149 people with prior infection and 1.9...
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
MedicalXpress
Another secret of fibromyalgia discovered in microbiome
Affecting up to four percent of the population and mostly women, fibromyalgia is a syndrome that causes pain, fatigue and cognitive issues. Poorly understood, the condition has no cure and is difficult to diagnose. Now, thanks to the work of a team of scientists from the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC), McGill University, Université de Montréal and the Institute for Pain Medicine at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, there is hope on the horizon.
scitechdaily.com
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia
Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
studyfinds.org
Dangers Of Common Painkillers: 5 Potential Risks From Taking OTC Pain Relief Drugs
When you’re in pain, your central nervous system transmits signals to opiate receptors in your brain. These signals help you perceive the discomfort you’re feeling. Whether it’s a headache, a bruised muscle, or recovery from an injury, it’s almost instinctual for many people to quickly turn to common painkillers for immediate relief.
Chronic Back Pain: New Treatment Challenges Common Traditional Therapies
A randomized controlled experiment conducted by academics at UNSW Sydney, Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA), and several other Australian and European universities has given people suffering from chronic back pain hope. In a report that was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the findings of the research...
MedicalXpress
Marijuana plant might hold key to treating chronic inflammation
Several minor cannabinoids contained in the cannabis plant "strongly inhibit" the activation of human immune cells that lead to chronic inflammation, according to physiologists at The Queen's Medical Center and University of Hawaii. The study also revealed the strongest inhibitory cannabinoid, cannabigerolic acid, disrupts a key mechanism that allows calcium ions to enter and activate immune cells. As a result, cannabigerolic acid suppresses the spread of inflammatory signals.
Choosing the right treatment is key to relieving back pain
Back and neck pain are often an unfortunate part of aging, but older adults can safely find relief with various medications, a new research review concludes. The review of 138 clinical trials breaks down the evidence on medication options for seniors with "spine-related" pain -- essentially any aches along the neck and back.
Medical News Today
What is the best prescription medication for acid reflux?
Acid reflux is when some of the acid content of a person’s stomach travels up into their esophagus. Recurrent acid reflux may indicate a person has gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Doctors have developed several ways to treat this condition, including prescription medications. GERD is a common condition that affects...
The 4 risks of taking common painkillers – from killer emergencies to debilitating pain
IF you've ever had a headache or some form of pain, then it's likely you would have reached for a remedy. Common painkillers such as paracetamol can work wonders for a variety of ailments. Most people take a couple of pills occasionally to treat inflammatory pain. But those who find...
survivornet.com
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
psychologytoday.com
The Truth About Stimulant Medications for ADHD
ADHD medications regulate dopamine and norepinephrine in the frontal cortex, the brain area most closely associated with ADHD. When used to treat ADHD, stimulant medications improve cognitive functioning and do not cause euphoria (a "high"). There is misuse of ADHD stimulant medications in the non-ADHD population. With a Ph.D. in...
Medical News Today
What are the first-line pain medications to treat a herniated disk?
A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain. Several medications are available to help a person reduce their pain. A herniated disk is one of the most common causes of lower back pain, although it can occur anywhere along the spine. People may also refer to it as a ruptured, bulging, or protruding disk.
Medical News Today
What to know about chronic depression
Chronic depression or persistent depressive disorder (PDD) is a long-term type of depression. Adult symptoms typically persist for at least 2 years. Treatment for PDD usually involves a combination of psychotherapy and medication. This article discusses PDD in more detail, including its symptoms, causes, treatments, and diagnosis. The article also...
