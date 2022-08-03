UPDATE 2-Lebanon clears ship accused of carrying stolen Ukrainian grain for departure

Read on www.agriculture.com
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Pope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
VATICAN CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday welcomed the departure from Ukrainian Black Sea ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The first ship, the...
UPDATE 2-Four more cargo ships sail from Ukraine - Turkish, Ukrainian officials
(Adds ship arrives in Ukraine, Turkish ministry comment) KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four more ships carrying almost 170,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday under a deal to unblock the country's exports after Russia's invasion, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The...
5 of Turkey's banks have adopted Russia's payment system, and Western officials are concerned it could be used to skirt sanctions
Mastercard and Visa have halted operations in Russia, but Mir card payments will allow Russian tourists to pay for their purchases in Turkey.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
UPDATE 1-Inspectors in Turkey check ship heading to load Ukrainian grain -ministry
ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A team of inspectors in Turkey on Friday completed checking an empty cargo ship before it heads off to collect grain from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk under a deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports, the Turkish Defence Ministry said. The ministry published photos on...
WRAPUP 4-Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
* Kyiv, Moscow trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia site. * Four ships with Ukrainian food sail from Black Sea ports. * Amnesty apologises for accusing Ukraine of endangering civilians. By Natalia Zinets. Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors...
UPDATE 2-First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre...
Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday. The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel, said two ships were setting off...
First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
WRAPUP 10-Shelling hits power lines at Ukraine nuclear plant, both sides trade blame
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shelling hit a high-voltage power line on Friday at a major Ukrainian nuclear power station captured by Russia, prompting the plant's operators to disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected. Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom blamed Russia for the damage at the...
WRAPUP 7-Ukraine seeks to extend shipping safe passage deal beyond grain
ISTANBUL/KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three grain ships left Ukrainian ports on Friday while the first inbound cargo vessel since Russia's invasion was due in Ukraine to load, as Kyiv called for the safe passage deal to be extended to other cargoes such as metals. The July 22 deal marked...
WRAPUP 1-UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what President Vladimir Putin termed a...
Ukraine buries agricultural 'titan' killed in missile strike
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Orthodox chants of mourning resounded in a packed central Kyiv cathedral on Friday as Ukraine buried an agricultural tycoon with his wife after they were killed in a missile strike that hit his home last weekend. Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, co-founder and director of one of Ukraine's...
UPDATE 1-Putin and Erdogan agree to boost cooperation, some rouble payments for gas
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Friday to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries, they said in a joint statement after a four-hour meeting. Turkey mediated a deal signed by Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations...
Ukraine could start exports of new wheat crop via ports in September - official
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said on Friday. Ukraine hopes in several months to increase shipments of grain through the route to between 3 million and 3.5 million tonnes per month from 1 million tonnes expected in August, the official, Taras Vysotskiy, said. Such volumes will allow Ukraine to receive enough funds so it does not have to reduce its sowing plans, the official said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
UPDATE 2-Ukraine has harvested 17.5 mln T of grain so far, 45% down y/y -ministry
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed 17.5 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest so far with an average yield of 3.64 tonnes per hectare, a volume much less than the previous year due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Ukraine harvested around...
UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Turkey-Russia delegation meetings fruitful
ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss developments in Syria with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia on Friday. Sitting opposite Putin ahead of their talks in the Black Sea city of Sochi, Erdogan said earlier meetings between Turkish and Russian...
