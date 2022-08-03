ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Can hurricanes be stopped with bombs or ice? 5 theories debunked

By Heather Monahan, Rebecca Barry
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbVSv_0h3UR92L00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Whenever a hurricane looks like it’s going to take aim at the United States, it’s a good bet that theories and proposals will start making the rounds from people who think the storm could be stopped, weakened or pushed out to sea — but are any of them crazy enough to work?

From bizarre to realistic, some of the ideas tossed around each hurricane season include using bombs, icebergs, fans or chemical compounds to combat storms. So why wouldn’t any of those methods work? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains on its website, “as carefully reasoned as some of these suggestions are, they all share the same shortcoming: They fail to appreciate the size and power of tropical cyclones.”

Here are some of the most common suggestions meteorologist and scientists get on how to stop a hurricane – and why they wouldn’t work:

Suggestion 1: Drop a bomb into a hurricane

One idea that gets tossed around fairly often is nuking a hurricane to destroy it. According to NOAA, the question comes up at least once every hurricane season – so often that the agency debunks the idea on its frequently asked questions page .

“Apart from the fact that this might not even alter the storm, this approach neglects the problem that the released radioactive fallout would fairly quickly move with the trade winds to affect land areas and cause devastating environmental problems,” NOAA explains. “Needless to say, this is not a good idea.”

The agency goes on to explain that it would require an extremely large amount of energy to try and modify hurricanes with bombs.

“The heat release [of a fully developed hurricane] is equivalent to a 10-megaton nuclear bomb exploding every 20 minutes,” NOAA says.

Suggestion 2: Cool the Atlantic with ice

One of the main ingredients a tropical cyclone needs to form is warm sea surface temperatures. That’s why August and September is when we see the most tropical activity – and typically, the strongest storms – because that’s the time of year the water temperatures are at their warmest.

So why can’t we just cool off the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico with icebergs? As Tracking the Tropics Meteorologist Rebecca Barry puts it, it would be like dropping an ice cube into a bath tub.

According to NOAA, the “critical region” to target for this theory would be near the eyewall of a hurricane.

“If the eyewall was 30 miles in diameter, that means an area of nearly 2,000 square miles. Now if the hurricane is moving at 10 miles an hour, it will sweep over 7,200 square miles of ocean. That’s a lot of icebergs for just 24 hours of the cyclone’s life,” NOAA explains.

In addition, the agency says that doesn’t even take into consideration the uncertainty of a storm’s track.

Suggestion 3: Replicate Saharan dust

While tropical activity is not out of the question in the early months of hurricane season, plumes of dust that originate in the Sahara Desert and move across the Atlantic do help keep things quieter at the beginning of the season. That’s because tropical systems need moisture to form and strengthen – and the Saharan dust is very dry.

If Saharan dust helps keep things quiet and prevents storms from strengthening, some may wonder why we can’t just replicate that dust to use during the busier months of hurricane season. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple.

Think of Saharan dust as more of the symptom, not the cause, of quiet conditions in the tropics, Barry says. The dust itself is not squelching the tropical activity, but multiple large-scale factors that must come together for the dust to be present in heavier concentrations and travel across the Atlantic.

“Things like large areas of dry, stable air across the Atlantic, brisk upper-level winds to carry the dust and a broad scale weather pattern to produce dust storms across the Saharan Desert. When we see Saharan dust, it’s a sign of a bigger weather pattern that is not conducive to tropical development, it’s not the dust itself producing the effect,” Barry explained. “If we were to release huge amounts of dust over the Atlantic, it would make for muddy rain, but that’s about it.”

Not to mention the sheer amount that it would take to replicate a Saharan Dust plume would be extremely difficult to replicate to scale.

Suggestion 4: Use wind turbines to push the storm

When Hurricane Irma was bearing down on Florida in 2017, tens of thousands of people joined a Facebook event pledging to point their fans at the storm and blow it away.

“Everyone takes their fans outside and points them at Hurricane Irma to blow it away from us,” the event organizer said. “Air compressors with a blow gun attachment also a plus, or anything else. Get creative.”

While the event was a joke, some may wonder – why can’t we use something like wind turbines to push hurricanes away? Once again, it comes back to the sheer size and power of a storm.

“Nothing we can produce on our human scale could compete with the energy and size of a hurricane,” Barry said. “It would be like pricking the huge storm with a needle, virtually nonexistent compared to the amount of energy and force of the storms.”

Suggestion 5: Cloud seeding

Starting in the early 1960s through the the early 1980s, the U.S. government conducted an experimental program called Project STORMFURY with the goal of hurricane modification using chemical compounds.

“The proposed modification technique involved artificial stimulation of convection outside the eyewall through seeding with silver iodide,” the Hurricane Research Division of NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory explains on its website .

NOAA says “the STORMFURY seeding targeted convective clouds just outside the hurricane’s eyewall in an attempt to form a new ring of clouds that, hopefully, would compete with the natural circulation of the storm and weaken it.”

According to NOAA, the project attempted modification on four hurricanes on eight different days. Winds decreased by 10 percent to 30 percent on half of those days, but the results of the experimental program were later questioned and dismissed due to what NOAA calls a “fatal flaw.”

“Observations made in the 1980s showed that most hurricanes don’t have enough supercooled water for STORMFURY seeding to work – the buoyancy in hurricane convection is fairly small and the updrafts correspondingly small compared to the type one would observe in mid-latitude continental super or multicells,” NOAA says on its FAQ website . “In addition, it was found that unseeded hurricanes form natural outer eyewalls just as the STORMFURY scientists expected seeded ones to do.”

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Dothan attorney charged with DUI

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge in 2015. For that, she received […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WRBL News 3

Alligator caught in parking lot of Georgia Dollar Tree

GEORGIA (WRBL) – An unexpected shopper showed up at a Dollar Tree store in Georgia earlier today. According to a Facebook post from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, DNR officers were called out to a Dollar Tree in Augusta to collect a young alligator spotted in the parking lot. According to DNR, alligators are […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Atlantic Ocean#Noaa
WRBL News 3

Sea turtles crawl to new nesting record on Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Rare sea turtles that spend summers laying eggs on Southern beaches have crawled to a new state record in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that more than 3,960 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been counted this year along the Georgia coast. That’s 10 more nests than the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WRBL News 3

MCSO arrest Columbus man and recovers three stolen vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the pasts three days, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen vehicles and arrested a Columbus resident. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the MSCO Uniform Patrol Deputies conducted area checks following reports of multiple vehicles being stolen. At around 4:20 a.m., deputies found a stolen 2020 Toyota Camry. The deputies attempted […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman dead, others injured in Hogansville shooting

UPDATE 8/6/2022 2:17 p.m. – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hogansville Police Department in the investigation of a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2022. According to Hogansville PD, three individual were transported to area hospitals after being injured during the altercation. Police said a woman, […]
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Tropical weather pattern continues with isolated showers and storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tropical airmass remains across the southeast with a conveyor belt of moisture continuing to funnel into the region producing isolated showers and storms as temperatures climb into the 90s. Dodging numerous showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening as we head into the upcoming work week and as kids head […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol via counsel in a Napa County court Wednesday, according to a press release from the Napa County District Attorney’s office. The charges stem from a May 28 incident in which prosecutors allege […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy