ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

BT rips Mets' explanation of trade deadline approach: 'You're worried about the margins?'

By Tiki Tierney, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYact_0h3UR7Gt00

Mets general manager Billy Eppler talked about the Mets’ reluctance to make “some marginal gains” and the desire to “maintain organizational discipline,” but to Tiki and Tierney, it sounded more like the Mets of old.

“Same team that told us when Cohen bought the team, ‘We’re gonna win a championship in five years,’” BT said. “You’re on pace for the second best season in Mets history, and you’re worried about the margins?

“‘Predictive modeling.’ What the hell are we talking about? Who is buying that wordy and camouflaged response?”

Tiki also wasn’t much of a fan of some of Eppler’s seemingly analytical explanations for why the Mets didn’t make bigger moves at the deadline, instead adding a reliever in Mychal Givens and platoon bats in Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf.

“This is the danger of analytics,” Tiki said. “I know what he was saying, it wasn’t like I was hearing phrases and saying, ‘I’m not computing that.’ But why that matters in a sport that is a lot about production, emotion, support, why that was the explanation was to almost try and confuse us and take us down a route that we couldn’t argue against.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline

New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Billy Eppler
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy