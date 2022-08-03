BT rips Mets' explanation of trade deadline approach: 'You're worried about the margins?'

Mets general manager Billy Eppler talked about the Mets’ reluctance to make “some marginal gains” and the desire to “maintain organizational discipline,” but to Tiki and Tierney, it sounded more like the Mets of old.

“Same team that told us when Cohen bought the team, ‘We’re gonna win a championship in five years,’” BT said. “You’re on pace for the second best season in Mets history, and you’re worried about the margins?

“‘Predictive modeling.’ What the hell are we talking about? Who is buying that wordy and camouflaged response?”

Tiki also wasn’t much of a fan of some of Eppler’s seemingly analytical explanations for why the Mets didn’t make bigger moves at the deadline, instead adding a reliever in Mychal Givens and platoon bats in Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf.

“This is the danger of analytics,” Tiki said. “I know what he was saying, it wasn’t like I was hearing phrases and saying, ‘I’m not computing that.’ But why that matters in a sport that is a lot about production, emotion, support, why that was the explanation was to almost try and confuse us and take us down a route that we couldn’t argue against.”

