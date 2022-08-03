Raptors Should Have a 'Little Specialness' This Season, Nick Nurse Says

The Toronto Raptors are expecting big steps forward from Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and their depth players this season, Nick Nurse says

Last year at this time, the Toronto Raptors had no idea what they were. Prognosticators expected them to be a borderline play-in team or worse and, truthfully, the organization wasn't entirely sure just how good the team would be.

A year later, everything has changed. With just over a month to go before training camp, there's nothing but optimism heading into the 2022-23 season.

"I don't want to go too far here but I see a little specialness with this group," Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters Wednesday at his charity golf tournament. "I've seen some really good signs for some cohesion and some belief and building."

For one, Toronto's roster is suddenly deep. A full year of Thad Young, the addition of Otto Porter Jr., the second-half breakout of Chris Boucher as a valuable role player, and development from some young bench pieces has Nurse expecting big things next year.

"You guys know I like Justin (Champagnie), right? Dalano (Banton), you know, we've got Dalano playing multiple positions and I'm feeling really good about some of the stuff he's doing," Nurse added. "Malachi (Flynn) look great the other day in LA. I think this is a big year for him to step up and I really believe there was a window there last year where he was starting to before an injury sidetracked him."

That's not to mention Precious Achiuwa who Nurse has repeatedly raved about this summer. The 22-year-old has been "incredibly driven, intense, and focused this summer," Nurse said, and should be in line for a massive step forward next season.

The most exciting development, though, may be from Pascal Siakam who is finally healthy and in line for a full summer of training without COVID-19 constraints.

"He looks absolutely spectacular, really does," Nurse said of Siakam. "Just sit there and you watch him work out, his athleticism is electric. His focus, I mean, his shot is smooth and soft. I mean, he looks great."

The Raptors have been working out together in Los Angeles with new assistant coach Rico Hines and will spend the next month getting ready for the season before training camp opens on Sept. 26 in Victoria, B.C.

