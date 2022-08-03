Scratchpad: Astoria's historic Regatta

Each Astoria Regatta featured races of boats of various classes. This Frank Woodfield photo shows the 1913 races that took place at the end of Ninth Street where the Parker House Hotel was located. Clatsop County Historical Society

In one image taken during the summer of 1895, a sailing steamship glides along the Columbia River, decorated by a string of signal flags. A 1911 postcard, celebrating Astoria’s centennial, shows Astoria Regatta dignitaries in sailing clothes aboard a U.S. customs boat.

In 1951, an aerial photo of the Regatta salmon derby offers a wide view of fishing boats, dotted across the familiar expanse of the river. For enthusiasts of historic ships, looking through the archives of Regatta celebrations is a journey through the Columbia’s past, with views of historic race boats, ferries and steamboats.

This week, the tradition of Astoria’s Highwater Boat Parade continues, with boats visible from docks and restaurants along the riverfront. Awards at this year’s parade will be given for sail, service, classic and commercial craft, as well as the Queen’s Choice award. Sailboat races and an open house event hosted by the Astoria Yacht Club will offer an even closer look at some participating boats.

Find more Astoria Regatta happenings in this week’s Coast Weekend, and more images in Clatsop County Historical Society’s Astoria Regatta archives.