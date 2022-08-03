Albany is without a doubt a hotspot for pro wrestling. Whether at the WWE or independent level, fans in the area can't seem to get enough. 2022 has been an incredible year so far for pro wrestling fans in the Capital Region. WWE returned to the area for the first time since the pandemic back in April with a live edition of Smackdown at the MVP Arena. It was also announced that WWE would be bringing Monday Night Raw back to the arena on November 21st after a 3 year absence.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO