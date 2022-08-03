ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region TV is Losing a Legend

TV in Albany will never be the same. Long time NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Bob Kovachick has announced his retirement. Kovachick made the emotional announcement live on the air Friday with his co-workers Subrina Dhammi, Mark Mulholland and Paul Caiano by his side. Bob has been a staple on Capital Region...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Live Pro Wrestling Pay-Per-View Event to be Held in Albany

Albany is without a doubt a hotspot for pro wrestling. Whether at the WWE or independent level, fans in the area can't seem to get enough. 2022 has been an incredible year so far for pro wrestling fans in the Capital Region. WWE returned to the area for the first time since the pandemic back in April with a live edition of Smackdown at the MVP Arena. It was also announced that WWE would be bringing Monday Night Raw back to the arena on November 21st after a 3 year absence.
ALBANY, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
103.9 The Breeze

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out

More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Smile Albany! Were You Captured On Camera By the Google Maps Car?

Have you ever wondered how the images on Google Street View are captured? According to PetaPixel, each Google Street Maps car uses 15 cameras grabbing 360-degree views from street level up to 8 feet high. The gear that is mounted on these vehicles also use laser range scanners to capture 3D models of the surroundings and that includes YOU!
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region Concerts in 2022! Take A Look Back and Ahead!

Believe it or not, we have hit Summer's halfway mark! Scroll through the pictures below to see all of the concerts still to come in 2022, including 3 new announcements and one already scheduled for 2023! You can also reminisce as you scroll through the gallery of artists that have already visited Upstate this year.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures

August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
TROY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

