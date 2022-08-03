Read on southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Frank Smith, Vidalia
Mr. Frank Smith, age 59, of Vidalia, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lyons, attended Robert Toombs Christian Academy and Lyons Senior High School. Early in his life, he was a meat cutter and was meat market manager at various grocery stores. He attended Columbus College and Brewton-Parker College. He earned a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Sociology from Georgia Southern University, and a Jurisprudence degree the University of Georgia. He began his law practice with his brother at Smith & Cannon, and later founded Smith Law Group in Vidalia. He started a number of charities including, Bikes for Kids, Backpacks for Kids, and at some point, furnished all the schools in the Toombs County area with backpacks filled with supplies. He generously supported numerous local charities as well. He previously attended the Oaks Baptist Church in Lyons and was an avid collector. He is preceded in death by his father, Judd Smith.
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
WALB 10
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox County Patriots and Johnson County Trojans became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the Lovett Stadium during a scrimage football game. The sole gunman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Another arson investigation begins in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A third arson investigation is underway in Vidalia after an abandoned home was set on fire Thursday in broad daylight. Three weeks ago, two other abandoned homes were set on fire. Fire officials say these fires are all within about nine blocks of each other. Now...
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
Citizen tip leads to Ryan Leonard’s Arrest
On Thursday August 4, 2022 Statesboro Police Department (SPD) received information from a citizen in Claxton, Ga regarding a wanted person, Ryan Patrick Leonard (36, Highway 280, Claxton). Leonard had a variety of felony warrants stemming from incidents in Statesboro over the past two months and was also wanted by...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs County Deputy Involved in Vehicle Accident
A Toombs County deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Lyons while he was performing his assigned duties for the Magistrate Court. According to reports, Deputy Wallace Thompson was in his marked Toombs County Sheriff’s Office truck on Highway 280 near Vintage Soul. A black Toyota Camry was pulled to the right side of the road and on the same side in which Deputy Thompson was traveling and as he came upon the car, the driver, Sylvia Jowers of Ambrose, Georgia, apparently attempted to make a U-turn in front of the officer and Thompson was unable to avoid an impact. The crash caused the airbags to deploy and caused significant damage to the county’s vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
WJCL
Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
wtoc.com
Candler Co. man dies after possible workplace accident in field
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man is dead from a possible worksite accident in a farm field. It happened on Turner Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews found Jonas Rivenbark next to an irrigation pivot. Witnesses said he was working on the equipment when he collapsed. They believe he was likely electrocuted.
douglasnow.com
Local attorney pleads guilty to DUI, serves weekend in jail
A local attorney, 45-year-old Marc Gregory Metts, recently spent a weekend in the Coffee County Jail after pleading guilty to a DUI charge for the second time since 2018. According to a copy of the incident report, on December 17, 2021, around 4:21 p.m., a Georgia State Patrol officer was patrolling the area along Georgia Highway 158 around Willis Vickers Road. He reported that as he was traveling east, he observed a silver car off the southern shoulder of the highway facing west. When he drove by, he said he observed the car's front end stuck in the ditch at the edge of a culvert, and the driver was standing at the rear of the car looking around.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.
wtoc.com
35-year-old dead after drowning in Lake Mayers
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Mayers around 4:01 p.m. Deputies responded to Lake Mayers regarding unsupervised children in the public swimming pool area, according to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. After arrival, a deputy was told that a male was seen diving into...
wtoc.com
Statesboro Police believe 9-year-old’s death was tragic accident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 9-year-old child died in Statesboro and police believe it could have been a tragic accident. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a mother called 911 on Monday, Aug. 1, after finding her 9-year-old son “in a hanging position” in his room. He had reportedly been playing alone in his room.
allongeorgia.com
Three Arrested in Long County for Entering Autos
Three individuals were arrested in Long County this weekend after Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about two men being seen entering automobiles near Palmer Road. On Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at approximately 04:40 a.m., the Long County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service near Palmer Road in reference to two men that were observed entering automobiles.
Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home
Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing. STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home. Police say he was […]
wtoc.com
Second arrest made in shooting that killed 15-year-old in Metter
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in Metter. Tekira Hunter is now charged with felony murder. The shooting happened on North Leroy Street on June 14. Metter Police say 15-year-old Treyveon Lanier was shot and killed in a...
douglasnow.com
Man released from prison in 2020 back behind bars
Cody Boyd Porter, who was released from prison in 2020 for serving time on a 2010 robbery conviction, is now back behind bars at the Coffee County Jail after violating his probation. Documents filed in the Superior Court of Coffee County show that Porter was charged with Criminal Attempt to...
WALB 10
Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
Comments / 0