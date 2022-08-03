Mr. Frank Smith, age 59, of Vidalia, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lyons, attended Robert Toombs Christian Academy and Lyons Senior High School. Early in his life, he was a meat cutter and was meat market manager at various grocery stores. He attended Columbus College and Brewton-Parker College. He earned a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Sociology from Georgia Southern University, and a Jurisprudence degree the University of Georgia. He began his law practice with his brother at Smith & Cannon, and later founded Smith Law Group in Vidalia. He started a number of charities including, Bikes for Kids, Backpacks for Kids, and at some point, furnished all the schools in the Toombs County area with backpacks filled with supplies. He generously supported numerous local charities as well. He previously attended the Oaks Baptist Church in Lyons and was an avid collector. He is preceded in death by his father, Judd Smith.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO