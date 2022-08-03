Read on www.laweekly.com
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 101 just before 6:30 Saturday morning near Glendale Avenue in Glendale.
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after afternoon shooting in Surprise
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized and another man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Surprise. Police say they got multiple reports around 11 a.m. that someone had been shot near Elm Street and Bell Road. Another caller told police that the possible shooter had left the area. Officers went to the house where the shooter was believed to be hiding and were able to arrest him. His identity has not been revealed.
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
Person shot, standoff situation underway in Surprise
Police say a person has been taken into custody without incident after a standoff situation in Surprise.
12news.com
MCSO: Man arrested after firing on deputies, barricading himself inside home in Waddell
WADDELL, Ariz. — Editor's note: the attached video is from a previous broadcast. A man was arrested with non-life-threatening injuries after a barricaded standoff with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday, officials said. Reports from the MCSO said that deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Perryville...
L.A. Weekly
Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]
35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
Five-month-old girl reportedly taken by biological mother in Phoenix
A five-month-old girl is missing after Phoenix Police say she was taken from her foster family by her biological mother.
70-Year-Old Woman Dead, 3 People Injured After Fatal Accident In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
Officials from the Department of Public Safety report that a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on Wednesday night on the Northbound Loop 303 near Bell Road approaching Grand Avenue.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Traffic Collision In Pinal County (Pinal, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an unidentified man was killed following a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in Pinal County. The Department spokesperson, Bart Graves, said a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle near milepost 211 travelling Westbound. [..]
DPS: Migrant running across freeway hit, killed by suspected DUI semi driver
One person died after being hit by a car while running across Interstate 10 near Picacho, Ariz. Wednesday night.
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
ABC 15 News
Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
fox10phoenix.com
Loop 303 reopens after deadly crash in Surprise
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northwest Valley. The incident reportedly happened in Surprise, near Loop 303 and Bell Road. According to DPS officials, two cars were involved in the crash. "There were reports of...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 57th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
The incident happened on July 23rd, at around 10:00 p.m., near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a pedestrian was fatally struck in the evening, and the vehicle’s driver failed to stop and render aid. Instead, the driver fled the scene and police are now looking for him.
fox10phoenix.com
Months after being shot, Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan's tracheal tube removed: 'Nothing short of a miracle'
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan has hit another milestone in his long recovery after he was shot eight times last year, including once in the head. The young officer was shot and seriously wounded in the line of duty back on Dec. 14 while searching for a man who was reportedly driving erratically in an area near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Man in critical condition after being shot in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a man was shot late Thursday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 near Seventh Street and Greenway Parkway, Phoenix Police said. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a...
Crazy Video Shows Truck Being Stolen, Towed From Arizona Driveway
The incident was all caught on security cam.
L.A. Weekly
Sara Vasquez Dead after Speeding Accident on Interstate 10 [Tolleson, AZ]
63-Year-Old Killed in Speeding Car Crash near 99th Avenue. The incident occurred just before 4:00 p.m., near 99th Avenue on July 26th. According to reports, a man was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-10 when an SUV turned left onto the on-ramp. As a result, the high speed vehicle was unable to stop in time and struck the SUV.
Boy located by MCSO deputies reunited with parents
A boy that was found by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies wandering near Laveen has been reunited with his parents.
prescottenews.com
Here’s what police, car dealers recommend to deter catalytic converter theft – Cronkite News
Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they’re valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance companies jumped from...
