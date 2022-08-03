ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

AZFamily

One person hospitalized after afternoon shooting in Surprise

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized and another man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Surprise. Police say they got multiple reports around 11 a.m. that someone had been shot near Elm Street and Bell Road. Another caller told police that the possible shooter had left the area. Officers went to the house where the shooter was believed to be hiding and were able to arrest him. His identity has not been revealed.
AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
L.A. Weekly

Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]

35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
ABC 15 News

Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
fox10phoenix.com

Loop 303 reopens after deadly crash in Surprise

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northwest Valley. The incident reportedly happened in Surprise, near Loop 303 and Bell Road. According to DPS officials, two cars were involved in the crash. "There were reports of...
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 57th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

The incident happened on July 23rd, at around 10:00 p.m., near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a pedestrian was fatally struck in the evening, and the vehicle’s driver failed to stop and render aid. Instead, the driver fled the scene and police are now looking for him.
fox10phoenix.com

Months after being shot, Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan's tracheal tube removed: 'Nothing short of a miracle'

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan has hit another milestone in his long recovery after he was shot eight times last year, including once in the head. The young officer was shot and seriously wounded in the line of duty back on Dec. 14 while searching for a man who was reportedly driving erratically in an area near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
fox10phoenix.com

Man in critical condition after being shot in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a man was shot late Thursday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 near Seventh Street and Greenway Parkway, Phoenix Police said. The victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a...
L.A. Weekly

Sara Vasquez Dead after Speeding Accident on Interstate 10 [Tolleson, AZ]

63-Year-Old Killed in Speeding Car Crash near 99th Avenue. The incident occurred just before 4:00 p.m., near 99th Avenue on July 26th. According to reports, a man was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-10 when an SUV turned left onto the on-ramp. As a result, the high speed vehicle was unable to stop in time and struck the SUV.
