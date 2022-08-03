Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]

Read on www.laweekly.com
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 101 just before 6:30 Saturday morning near Glendale Avenue in Glendale.
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
Official police reports state that a motor vehicle accident took place in Glendale when a car crashed into a couple’s apartment unit while they were sleeping. The incident occurred early on Wednesday.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, 2 hospitalized following apparent drug overdose in Phoenix, authorities say
PHOENIX - First responders are investigating after two men and a woman were said to have initially been exposed to an unknown chemical in Phoenix on Sunday, sending them to the hospital. Police said soon after the incident is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose. The incident happened near...
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after afternoon shooting in Surprise
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized and another man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Surprise. Police say they got multiple reports around 11 a.m. that someone had been shot near Elm Street and Bell Road. Another caller told police that the possible shooter had left the area. Officers went to the house where the shooter was believed to be hiding and were able to arrest him. His identity has not been revealed.
AZFamily
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
12news.com
MCSO: Man arrested after firing on deputies, barricading himself inside home in Waddell
WADDELL, Ariz. — Editor's note: the attached video is from a previous broadcast. A man was arrested with non-life-threatening injuries after a barricaded standoff with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday, officials said. Reports from the MCSO said that deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Perryville...
No injuries after popular Scottsdale steakhouse catches fire
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No one was hurt after a fire at a popular Scottsdale restaurant sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday. The fire happened at Fogo de Chao around 3 p.m. That's near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road. It’s unclear how the fire started,...
Five-month-old girl reportedly taken by biological mother in Phoenix
A five-month-old girl is missing after Phoenix Police say she was taken from her foster family by her biological mother.
Semi-Truck Crash at Loop 303 Resulted in Road Closure [Surprise, AZ]
The incident happened on July 26th, at around 6:30 p.m. along Loop 303 near Cactus Road. According to reports, a passenger car driver lost control in the rain and collided with the semi-truck. The semi-truck driver then swerved to avoid the car and came to a stop, blocking the road.
AZFamily
Domestic violence call ends in officer-involved shooting in Waddell
WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital after he threatened people inside a home and deputies in Waddell late Saturday night. Police say it all started around 7:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to a home near Perryville...
fox10phoenix.com
Serial car theft suspect arrested in south Phoenix after month-long investigation
PHOENIX - A suspected serial car thief has been arrested by Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers in Phoenix. On Aug. 1, detectives served search warrants at two homes near 16th Street and Broadway and 16th Street and Southern after a month-long vehicle theft investigation. Brandon Jones, 37, was allegedly...
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
70-Year-Old Woman Dead, 3 People Injured After Fatal Accident In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
Officials from the Department of Public Safety report that a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on Wednesday night on the Northbound Loop 303 near Bell Road approaching Grand Avenue.
AZFamily
Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
L.A. Weekly
Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]
35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
AZFamily
Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a man was swimming at the north end of the lake when he went underwater in the Humbug Cove area and wasn’t seen again.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
fox10phoenix.com
Months after being shot, Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan's tracheal tube removed: 'Nothing short of a miracle'
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan has hit another milestone in his long recovery after he was shot eight times last year, including once in the head. The young officer was shot and seriously wounded in the line of duty back on Dec. 14 while searching for a man who was reportedly driving erratically in an area near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
ABC 15 News
Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
AZFamily
Peoria man says thief used a tow truck to steal new pickup truck
Officials say some ballots were misprinted and some polling sites ran out of paper ballots. Funding could run out for mental health resources in Arizona schools. Arizona received grants to help with mental health resources in Arizona schools but those soon could run out unless lawmakers act. Kari Lake wins...
