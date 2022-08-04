ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago weather: Severe storms damage trees, power lines across Chicago area

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

At least one person was injured Wednesday afternoon as severe storms raced through the Chicago area, leaving a trail of damage in their wake.

A 13-year-old girl was critically injured by a lightning strike near Garfield Park on Chicago's West Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Wind gusts of between 55 and 65 mph were widely reported in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana, with a 70 mph gust reported in New Lenox. There were reports of semi-trucks being blown over on I-80 at I-355 in Will County.

At the height of the storm, ComEd said over 50,000 customers were without power. As of 4:55 p.m., there were 8,500 customers without power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0SSF_0h3UNGPz00

Several trees were knocked down in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. Chopper7 spotted trees that fell on cars parked along Lawndale Avenue just north of Belmont.

A large tree came crashing down on a home on Albany Avenue, but luckily, no one inside was injured.

"I was taking a nap and my kids came and said, 'Mom, the house shook, did you hear that?" resident Ellen Aceves said. "And I'm like, 'What?" and they're like, "The tree fell on the house!" I got up and sure enough, the tree was on the house."

Also on the Northwest Side, large trees took down power lines as they fell in the 2600-block of W. Wilson Avenue in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood.

RELATED | ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

The severe storms developed rapidly over the Chicago area and move east as a cold front slammed into hot, humid air Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, extremely high humidity and temperatures in the 80s combined to send heat indices soaring over 100 degrees.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the far south suburbs and northwest Indiana until 8 p.m.

Also, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Will, Ford Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, and southern Cook counties in Illinois as well as Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 7 p.m.

The cold front will bring cooler and drier conditions for Thursday, but the heat will build back for the weekend.

WATCH | Doctor offers tips to stay safe in high heat, humidity

Dr. Trevor Lewis, head of Emergency Medicine at Cook County Health, shared tips on how to stay safe when the heat and humidity soar.

WATCH | ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

Officials warn that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, which could develop in less than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity.

Residents are advised to take extra precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas and staying out of the sun. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or in the evenings if you work or will be spending time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible as well.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke .

Heat Stroke:

  • Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

  • Loss of consciousness (coma)

  • Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

  • Seizures

  • Very high body temperature

  • Fatal if treatment delayed

    • Heat Exhaustion:

  • Headache

  • Nausea

  • Dizziness

  • Weakness

  • Irritability

  • Thirst

  • Heavy sweating

  • Elevated body temperature

  • Decreased urine output

    • Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool or shaded location, officials said. A heat stroke is an emergency, and 911 should be called.

    Residents in need of assistance during the extreme heat should call 311. Residents can also request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov or calling 311.

    They also recommend checking up on relatives and neighbors.

    The city of Chicago operates cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers. The cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas. DFSS will provide free face coverings for guests who do not have one and want to utilize the cooling areas.

    They're located at:

    - Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St.

    - Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

    - King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

    - North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

    - South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

    - Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

    During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the city's more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 31 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.

    Officials also remind people to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.

    Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

    Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    fox32chicago.com

    Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend

    CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
    CHICAGO, IL
    CBS Chicago

    South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities

    CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever.  The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
    CHICAGO, IL
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    Illinois State
    City
    New Lenox, IL
    Local
    Illinois Government
    City
    Chicago, IL
    City
    Kankakee, IL
    Chicago, IL
    Government
    State
    Indiana State
    natureworldnews.com

    13-Year-Old Girl from Chicago in Critical Condition After Lightning Strike

    A 13-year-old girl struck by lightning in Chicago is gravely injured. After seeing a lightning strike close by, a company owner and his stepson immediately concluded someone had been struck in a park when they heard screams. Odds of Getting Hit by Lightning. Over 40 million lightning strikes hit the...
    CHICAGO, IL
    fox32chicago.com

    1 killed in I-294 crash near Willow Springs

    COOK COUNTY, Ill. - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Springs early Friday. According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, a gray 2014 Lexus and white 2017 International Truck Tractor were traveling southbound near milepost 22 on I-294 at about 12:33 a.m. The...
    WILLOW SPRINGS, IL
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Trevor Lewis
    WCIA

    Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon

    ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
    ILLINOIS STATE
    WGN TV

    Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect across NE Illiniois.

    ..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY... At 127 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Summit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Chicago Lawn, Englewood, Bridgeport, Chicago Loop, South Lawndale, South Shore, Midway Airport, West Town, Austin, Burbank, Brookfield, La Grange, Justice, Summit, Navy Pier and Northerly Island. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, SeatGeek Stadium, University of Chicago, Hawthorne Park, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Field...IL Institute of Technology, The Loop, Museum of Science and Industry, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4172 8786 4182 8790 4191 8762 4189 8761 4188 8762 4187 8761 4185 8761 4183 8760 4180 8758 4178 8757 4178 8756 4176 8756 4176 8754 4175 8754 4174 8753 TIME...MOT...LOC 1827Z 252DEG 25KT 4179 8780 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ Yack.
    COOK COUNTY, IL
    CBS Chicago

    Severe storms down trees, damage homes on Northwest Side

    CHICAGO (CBS) -- The severe storm threat has passed, but many residents are waking up to storm damage. In the Avondale neighborhood, the aftermath of Wednesday's storms include downed trees on homes and cars. Car windows were blown out and some streets were blocked by trees. A series of severe thunderstorm warnings was issued Wednesday afternoon as storms passed through the Chicago area.One tree ended up on a multi unit building, damaging all three stories.A resident told us he heard crack and a big rumble that sounded like an "earthquake." During the storm Wednesday afternoon, a 13-year-old girl was critically injured when lightning struck Wednesday afternoon at the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County after lightning struck at the Garfield Park Conservatory, an indoor and outdoor botanical garden.
    CHICAGO, IL
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Chicago Weather#Chicago Area#South Chicago#Power Lines#I 355#Comed#Avondale#W Wilson Avenue
    CBS Chicago

    Chicago Weather Alert: Storm chances linger tonight

    CHICAGO (CBS)-- Scattered storms will continue through the early evening, after earlier storms prompted a string of severe thunderstorm warnings and watches this afternoon.While all of those watches and warnings have since expired, there's still a chance for severe storms, mainly in northwest Indiana, through tonight, with passing showers overnight.Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are likely with the strongest storms.Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with a few leftover showers possible. Lows will be in the low 70s.The best chance for showers on Thursday will be for areas along and south of I-80. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.Storm chances return Sunday and Monday.TONIGHT: A spotty shower overnight. Low 71°THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A spotty shower or storm is possible. High 79°FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84°
    CHICAGO, IL
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Weather
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Environment
    Secret Chicago

    These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show

    The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
    CHICAGO, IL
    WGNtv.com

    Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN.

    The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oak Forest to University Park to Peotone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Whiting, Winfield, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 20. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.
    ABC 7 Chicago

    ABC 7 Chicago

    Chicago, IL
    96K+
    Followers
    14K+
    Post
    27M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

     https://abc7chicago.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy