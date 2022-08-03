Read on southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Frances Lucille Crabb Cauley, Vidalia
Frances Lucille Crabb Cauley, age 71 of Vidalia passed away on Thursday evening, August 4, 2022 at Oxley Park Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lyons, Georgia. Born in Swainsboro she was the second of seven children born to the late James Dewey Crabb and Josie Lillian Screws Crabb. She grew up in Dublin and was a graduate of Central High School in Laurens County. Being the eldest surviving child in the family, she helped take care of her siblings as her mother worked.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. Frank Smith, Vidalia
Mr. Frank Smith, age 59, of Vidalia, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lyons, attended Robert Toombs Christian Academy and Lyons Senior High School. Early in his life, he was a meat cutter and was meat market manager at various grocery stores. He attended Columbus College and Brewton-Parker College. He earned a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Sociology from Georgia Southern University, and a Jurisprudence degree the University of Georgia. He began his law practice with his brother at Smith & Cannon, and later founded Smith Law Group in Vidalia. He started a number of charities including, Bikes for Kids, Backpacks for Kids, and at some point, furnished all the schools in the Toombs County area with backpacks filled with supplies. He generously supported numerous local charities as well. He previously attended the Oaks Baptist Church in Lyons and was an avid collector. He is preceded in death by his father, Judd Smith.
GPB evening headlines for August 5, 2022
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia's method of electing members to the state Public Service Commission is illegal. The state could retry three former Washington County sheriff's deputies whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last October. The men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery more than two years ago...
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Vidalia City Schools, Toombs Co. students return to school Friday
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Back to school coverage continues with two neighboring schools heading back Friday in Toombs County and Vidalia City Schools. Just like we have been saying all week, it takes a little bit of time to adjust to the new year. The Superintendent says especially when dropping off and picking up the kids be patient – it will take about a week to get into the new routine.
54-Year-Old Thomas Biele Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Liberty County (Savannah, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol Trooper, a Fort Stewart Department of Defence police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Liberty County. 54-year-old Thomas Biele, a Defence police officer, was [..]
Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro
Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
wtoc.com
Another arson investigation begins in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A third arson investigation is underway in Vidalia after an abandoned home was set on fire Thursday in broad daylight. Three weeks ago, two other abandoned homes were set on fire. Fire officials say these fires are all within about nine blocks of each other. Now...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
Elderly couple found dead in East Georgia home likely died from heat stroke, coroner says
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner. Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the...
MilitaryTimes
Magnet fishers fined after pulling 86 rockets from Fort Stewart river
No good deed goes unpunished. In the case of some magnet fishers who cleared 86 rockets, a tank tracer round, and .50 caliber ammo belts from a river on Fort Stewart, the toll was a number of fines by Fort Stewart Conservation Law Enforcement. The group, led by treasure hunter...
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Update: 1 charged in Johnson Co. football game shooting incident
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A high school football game between Wilcox County Patriots and Johnson County Trojans became scary when shots rang out close by, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened adjacent to the Lovett Stadium during a scrimage football game. The sole gunman...
WJCL
Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
thegeorgeanne.com
Don’t Get Lost in The Sauce
You are getting a chance to attend Georgia Southern University; temptations will be at an all-time high. It’s your first time leaving your parent’s bird nest, and you will be flooded with a deep selection of activities to indulge in. What will you do? Will you partake in...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Toombs County Deputy Involved in Vehicle Accident
A Toombs County deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Lyons while he was performing his assigned duties for the Magistrate Court. According to reports, Deputy Wallace Thompson was in his marked Toombs County Sheriff’s Office truck on Highway 280 near Vintage Soul. A black Toyota Camry was pulled to the right side of the road and on the same side in which Deputy Thompson was traveling and as he came upon the car, the driver, Sylvia Jowers of Ambrose, Georgia, apparently attempted to make a U-turn in front of the officer and Thompson was unable to avoid an impact. The crash caused the airbags to deploy and caused significant damage to the county’s vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valdostatoday.com
Two suspects charged in teens death
METTER – Two suspects have been charged for the involvement in the death of a 15 year old following a missing dog dispute. Tekiera Hunter, age 32, has been arrested and charged with felony murder (party to the crime) and aggravated assault for her involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. She was booked into the Candler County Jail.
Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.
wtoc.com
Candler Co. man dies after possible workplace accident in field
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man is dead from a possible worksite accident in a farm field. It happened on Turner Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews found Jonas Rivenbark next to an irrigation pivot. Witnesses said he was working on the equipment when he collapsed. They believe he was likely electrocuted.
Comments / 0