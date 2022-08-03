The Disturbing Reason Family Dollar Is Facing $1.2 Million In Fines

Read on www.mashed.com
'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'
A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
Family Dollar Facing $330K Fine After ‘Fatal Shoplifting Incident’
Click here to read the full article. A Family Dollar store in Orlando, Fla. could pay $330,446 in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) investigation into a fatal shoplifting incident uncovered “willful and repeat safety violations.” On Dec. 11, shortly after struggling with a shoplifter who was able to escape with merchandise, a 41-year-old store employee experienced shortness of breath and nausea, according to DOL. An assistant manager called 911, but the employee later died at a local hospital. The dollar-store empire, whose rat infestation made headlines earlier this year, has seen more than its fair share of crime. Memphis...
Long Island couple rents out driveway and basement to boost income amid inflation
ELMONT, N.Y. -- As inflation puts the squeeze on, some people are turning to creative ways to boost their income. As CBS2's Dave Carlin reported Friday, it could be as simple as looking around your own home. Janee Boothe, a educator, and her husband Khamron, who's in security, bought their...
7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart
Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
These states are sending residents stimulus checks up to $1,500 to combat inflation
Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families in the state will receive checks worth $450 per child, in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines. Florida joins more than a dozen other states that have implemented some type of relief...
States Getting Stimulus Checks in 2022
The federal government will not be giving residents any more stimulus checks; however, numerous states have started issuing their own. Read on to see which states have already issued them or are in the process of it, and see if your state is included.
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Supermarkets say more customers are walking off with store hand baskets since New Jersey bag ban took effect
SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — It may be harder to find a hand basket at New Jersey supermarkets these days. After the state’s plastic bag ban went into effect in May, store operators say customers have been walking off with them. Because New Jersey food stores are no...
Biden is still sending relief checks to help families deal with inflation
Biden's stimulus helped pad state budgets across the country. Now, more are channeling booming budgets and issuing so-called "inflation relief" checks. Gov. DeSantis is using federal aid to issue one-time relief payments for the poorest Floridians. It may not seem obvious at first glance, but President Joe Biden is still...
Walmart hit with lawsuit, accused of firing a Florida mom who claims managers harassed her and denied lactation accommodations
A Florida woman alleges she was forced to pump breast milk in front of male coworkers. Her request for accommodations were denied by Walmart, according to the lawsuit. Another woman filed a similar suit against Walmart in February.
A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts
Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
Stimulus check 2022: How to check if you are eligible for new direct payments
States across the country are issuing stimulus payments in response to rising inflation, but which groups receive checks differs by state. Here is how to see if you are eligible:
Waiting for Your Inflation Relief Check? Here’s the State-by-State Situation
Inflation reached 9.1 percent in June 2021, the highest it's been in 41 years, and U.S. households are struggling to make ends meet. As gas, food, and housing prices soar, some U.S. states are trying to help residents with inflation relief checks and rebates. When will inflation relief checks start in your state?
Stimulus Update: Millions Will Receive Money This Month. Are You One of Them?
Could more stimulus money soon hit your bank account?. The federal government provided three stimulus checks earlier on during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has not yet acted to offer a fourth. A number of states are providing stimulus money. Millions will see funds from their state sent out this month.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
