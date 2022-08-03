Hector Serrano Dead after Car Crash near McCall Boulevard [Riverside, CA]

08.04.2022 | 10:00 PM | HIGHGROVE – On August 4th, 2022, at about 10:00 PM, Riverside County Fire responded to a reported palm tree fire that had spread to multiple vehicles and threatened a home. Neighbors can be seen using water hoses to try to save the home. Firefighters quickly contained the fire before it could spread to the home. Multiple cars were burned in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

