Hector Serrano Dead after Car Crash near McCall Boulevard [Riverside, CA]

onscene.tv
Palm Tree Fire Spreads to Multiple Cars and Threatens Home | Highgrove
08.04.2022 | 10:00 PM | HIGHGROVE – On August 4th, 2022, at about 10:00 PM, Riverside County Fire responded to a reported palm tree fire that had spread to multiple vehicles and threatened a home. Neighbors can be seen using water hoses to try to save the home. Firefighters quickly contained the fire before it could spread to the home. Multiple cars were burned in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands teen working to become a dentist dies in car crash
Joshua Michael Jizmejian, a 19-year-old Redlands resident, died in a car crash on Interstate 10 west of the Yucaipa Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. He died in a collision between a red Subaru, and a gray semi-truck, the California Highway Patrol reports. Officers from the CHP’s San Bernardino...
Pickup goes off highway in Bonsall, hits tree
A person escaped uninjured Saturday after a pickup truck went off Old Highway 395 on its side 20 feet down an embankment and hit a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.
L.A. Weekly
Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]
Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
Police search for suspect that killed man in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash
A man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late last month has died from his injuries, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. On July 29, officers responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Ramon Road and El Placer in Palm Springs around 3:00 a.m. and found a man The post Police search for suspect that killed man in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash appeared first on KESQ.
2 Hospitalized, 2 Light Poles Down After Violent Rollover Crash
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized after a violent rollover crash that demolished a vehicle, downed two light poles and took out power in the immediate area. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, of a traffic collision on the 10700 East block of Beverly Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in the city of Whittier.
knewsradio.com
Woman Jumps To Her Death
Fire Engine and Sheriffs Car at Emergency Scene. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. A woman has jumped to her death on Interstate 10 in Thousand Palms. It was 11:05 a-m on Thursday August 4th 2022 when California Highway Patrol officers were called to the Ramon Road bridge over Interstate 10.
L.A. Weekly
Christopher Lee Stanart Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Lugonia Avenue [Redlands, CA]
REDLANDS, CA (August 5, 2022) – Wednesday, Christopher Lee Stanart was killed in a motorcycle crash on Lugonia Avenue. The single-vehicle incident occurred around 10:07 p.m., just east of California Street. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. For reasons unknown,...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Accident near Los Alisos Boulevard [Mission Viejo, CA]
78-Year-Old Man Dead after Bicycle Accident near Entidas. The deadly incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., near Entidas. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident and the total number of parties involved remains unclear. Crews closed the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened.
L.A. Weekly
Properties Wrecked after DUI Crash on Frazier Street [Baldwin Park, CA]
1 Injured, Multiple Properties Damaged after DUI Crash. The crash happened on July 24th, at around 4:00 a.m., in the 13400 block involving a Dodge Charger. Initial report said that the Dodge struck a power pole and several residential properties, vehicles, etc. In addition, the vehicle was engulfed in flames...
L.A. Weekly
2 Hospitalized after Auto Accident on Placerita Canyon Road [Los Angeles, CA]
Several Injured in Car Collision in Angeles National Forest. The crash happened on the 19000 block of Placerita Canyon Road around 5:50 p.m., on August 2nd. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a Ford F-150 was heading east on Placentia Canyon Road...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Ejected, 3 Injured in Rollover Crash on Garfield Avenue [Lakewood, CA]
Three Hospitalized after Two-Car Accident near 105 Freeway. The two-car collision happened around 11:45 p.m., on July 31th near the 105 Freeway. Moreover, investigators say one of the involved vehicles rolled over while the other came to rest against a cement wall. Medical personnel arrived and located one woman lying...
L.A. Weekly
Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Joshua Jizmejian Killed in Car Crash on Interstate 10 [Yucaipa, CA]
Teen Fatally Struck in Traffic Accident near Yucaipa Boulevard. The accident happened on July 27th, at around 10:08 p.m. along eastbound Interstate 10 near the Yucaipa Boulevard off-ramp. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. However, according to California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a gray semi-truck...
onscene.tv
40 Adults, 30 Children Displaced by Third-Alarm Fire | Moreno Valley
08.03.2022 | 6:54 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to multiple calls of an apartment complex on fire. When they arrived there were large flames and smoke coming through the roof of a 2 story apartment complex. A 2nd alarm was quickly called. There were...
L.A. Weekly
One Dead after Car Accident on State Route 78 [Oceanside, CA]
OCEANSIDE, CA (August 3, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one person was pronounced dead following a car accident on State Route 78. The collision happened around 6:45 a.m., on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Jefferson Street. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
A woman in her 50s was killed Thursday after she parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded to the freeway near Bob...
paininthepass.info
Small Brush Fire Breaks Out in Victorville Near I-15
VICTOVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A small brush fire blackened about one acre in Victorville next to Interstate 15 Saturday morning. The fire was reported at 7:23am on August 6, 2022. The location was in the hills behind the mobile homes on D Street near Interstate 15 according to the Victorville Fire Department.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Moreno Valley
A Fontana man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a deadly shooting in Moreno Valley. The shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Tea Rose and Blue Lupin lanes, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived on scene and found 38-year-old Jason Williams of Riverside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite first […]
paininthepass.info
Van & Big Rig Crash On Northbound I-15 Causes Delays Thursday Evening
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A Thursday evening big rig crash involving a cargo van caused a minor traffic delay. According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 6:05pm on northbound Interstate 15, between Sierra Avenue and Glen Helen Parkway exits. The two vehicle involved in the collision were a big rig and a white Dodge Ram cargo van with front end damage.
