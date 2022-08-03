ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield High School student killed in crash identified

By David Mullen
 4 days ago
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the Broomfield High School student killed in a car crash last week in Lafayette as Michael DePalma, 17.

Four other Broomfield High students were injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Highway 287 and Dillion Road when a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided, Lafayette police said.

"An incident like this may have very different impacts on different people in our school community, depending in part (on) the relationship that they had with the students, as well as their ages, and their prior experience with death," Broomfield High School Principal Ginger Ramsey wrote in an email to parents, students and staff. "Please let us know if you or someone you know needs additional support."

The Boulder Valley School District offers a grief and loss website that provides resources to students. The district also made counseling available on Friday and Monday.

Police have said they were investigating whether alcohol or distracted driving played a role in the crash.

