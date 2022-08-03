Read on www.elitedaily.com
Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok
Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
Here’s the Real Reason Kim & Pete Broke Up—She Was ‘Totally Exhausted’ By One of His Traits
Click here to read the full article. End of an era. After the shocking news broke, many Kete fans are asking: Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? It seems like scheduling, age differences and different personalities were some of the reasons why the former Saturday Night Live star and The Kardashians star split. A source revealed to Page Six that the two broke up on August 5, 2022.“Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source shared. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their...
Amber Rose: I saw ex Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce coming
Amber Rose was not at all surprised that her ex Kanye West and Kim Kardashian broke up. “Of course [I saw their divorce coming],” the model, 38, said on the Sunday episode of the “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper” podcast. “I never really thought about [their...
Rapper dares haters on Instagram to confront him and is shot dead 5 mins later
US rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex on Friday - just minutes after he dared his naysayers to confront him at his home in an Instagram post. "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr," the Florida rapper wrote on his Instagram...
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Travis Scott — See The Cryptic Clue
Kylie Jenner is either messing with the public or dropping a major bombshell. The reality star left a cryptic clue on her man Travis Scott's social media, leaving fans to wonder if Jenner is pregnant with the couple's third child. The billionaire makeup mogul gave her on-again, off-again boyfriend's Instagram...
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture
One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report
The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family
Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet
Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert
If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Kanye West liked an Instagram post that threw shade at Kim's clothes
Kanye West liked an Instagram post that threw shade at clothes his ex-wife Kim Kardashian wore during Paris Haute Couture Week. On Instagram, the account rapthoughtsdaily posted a carousel of photos hyping up West's style, music, and his daughter North West. But thrown into the mix was a photo that slightly shaded Kardashian.
Who Is Malia Obama’s New Music Mogul Beau?
His date with the President’s daughter?Since late July, Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. with a new man — record producer Dawit Eklund. Though it’s unclear whether Eklund and Malia are officially an item, Eklund, 32, and Malia, 24, have seemingly spent quite a bit of time together this summer. Most recently, the duo was seen walking arm-in-arm during a visit to The Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday, August 3. TOO CUTE!: MALIA OBAMA SMILING EAR-TO-EAR ON DAY...
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Leave Their Baby, 2 Months, At Home For A Sexy Date Night In NYC
Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, looked like the cool parents when they stepped out for a date night along together on July 24. The singer and rapper left their newborn son at home as they held hands and showed off stylish outfits during the New York City outing, which led them to a restaurant where they enjoyed dinner. Both stars kept their heads down and covered their eyes with sunglasses as they walked by cameras.
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
