Whiting, IA

Whiting man federally sentenced for child pornography

By Ariel Pokett
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland man received a prison sentence on Tuesday due to receiving child pornography.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Dason Ku, 42, of Whiting, pleaded guilty after he admitted during his plea hearing to receiving visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Ku was sentenced to 5 years (60 months) in prison, and he will have to serve a five-year term of supervised release after completing his sentence. Additionally, he was ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to the victims, according to the release.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood and led by the United States Attorney’s office, Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation, and Obscenity Section. For additional information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.

