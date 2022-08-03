ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have To Fight For His Place At Manchester United

By Rhys James
 4 days ago

Erik Ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will have to fight for his place if he wants to play regularly for Manchester United.

The Dutch boss has made a good impression since arriving to lead pre-season training in July, and has gained a reputation for his strict, authoritative nature so far.

It seems every player will have to work hard and prove themselves as a football player and a professional if they want a place in the new manager's plans - and even superstar Ronaldo seems to be part of that rule.

Ten Hag did an interview with Sky Sports (Via UtdDistrict ), where he said that all players, including the 37-year-old, will have to prove that they deserve a place in the team.

"I think he can. It starts with he has to get fit, he just started. He is a fantastic football player – he's proved it so many times. You (Will always) be judged on what you are presenting now, performing now, so the team and Cristiano himself has to prove (That he deserves to be in the team)"

He finished, talking more generally: "We know what we want. It's not about signing players, it's about signing the right players, so we are really planning it carefully – we are strict to that, hard working to get the right players in to construct a good squad."

