Fayetteville, AR

Razorbacks land at No. 8 in United Soccer Coaches Poll

By Kendall Hilton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Tuesday afternoon, the United Soccer Coaches Poll released their preseason rankings, with Arkansas earning No. 8 in the polls .

The Razorbacks are the highest among the four SEC teams in the polls. Tennessee falls in at No. 11, followed by South Carolina at 12. Ole Miss is the lowest ranked SEC team at No. 18.

Arkansas will travel to Provo, Utah September 8 to take the BYU, who landed at the No. 3 spot in the rankings, coming off their 16-5-2 record in 2021.

Last season, the Razorbacks had their most successful season in program history, winning a season-record 19 matches, their third straight SEC regular season title, and the program’s first NCAA Elite 8 appearance.

The first home game of the season is against Depaul on August 21.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

