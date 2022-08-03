Read on www.duboiscountyfreepress.com
MyWabashValley.com
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
wamwamfm.com
Big Weekend For Area Festivals
It’s another big weekend here in southwest Indiana for annual events and festivals. Whatever direction you may be traveling, there is likely something to do or see. The Odon Old Settlers Days kicked off last night with the annual parade in downtown Odon. This festival is the oldest continuous festival in the state, taking place every year since 1886. Organizers say this weekend there will be inflatables, live traditional music, a wide variety of old-fashioned carnival treats and local fair delicacies. There are also many craft exhibits and demonstrations. The festival runs through tomorrow evening.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana teen born without hands or feet featured in new documentary
ELIZABETH, Ind. — Landis Sims was born to play baseball. He was also born without hands or feet. A new documentary follows the 16-year-old South Central High School student as he works to prove others wrong by pursuing his ultimate goal: making the varsity baseball team. "I didn't let...
tmpresale.com
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience at Indiana University Auditorium in Bloomington Oct 19, 2022 – presale code
The Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience presale password everyone has been asking for is available now! Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to purchase great seats before anyone else!. Don’t miss this awesome chance to go and see Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’s show in Bloomington, IN!!...
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift
There's a Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Store that is dropping prices and popping tags for any thrifter interested in a good bargain. We serve our neighbors in need by assisting with food, clothing, shelter, utility bills, transportation, medicine, rent, and other immediate needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to self-sufficiency.
wevv.com
Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Bear the Akita mix
44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet a new furry friend. Jen Duckworth with PAAWS introduced us to "Bear" on Friday. According to Jen, it's believed that Bear is some sort of Akita mix. Bear also has a sibling named Bumpy that's looking...
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jerry Eugene Roberts, 56, Ferdinand
On the evening of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Jerry Eugene Roberts passed away at home in Ferdinand, surrounded by family. He was 56 years old. Jerry was born in 1965 in Columbus, Indiana to Lee and Phyllis “Till” Fallowell Roberts. Jerry was raised in Gnaw Bone, Indiana and...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County
Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mildred Louise Barnett
Mildred Louise Barnett, 96, of Bedford, died at 5:08 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born October 2, 1925, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Homer and Mabel (Baker) Cummings. Mildred married Walter Barnett on October 18, 1941, and he preceded her in death on November 7, 1998.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Marilynn K. Sonderman, 86, Jasper
Marilynn K. Sonderman, 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, surrounded by family. Marilynn was born on December 8, 1935, to Francis A. and Lucille B. (Brumley) Higgins. She married James J. Sonderman on September 17, 1955, at...
wevv.com
Ground broken on new retail development in Evansville
Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville. The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others. The development will...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Irene Mullis, 85, Ferdinand
Irene Mullis, 85, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery. She was born February 8, 1937, in Ferdinand to Edward and Lauretta (Welp) Bolte. Irene married William Mullis on November 23, 1955. He preceded her in death in 1998. Irene is survived...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kyle Danell Hackney
May 6, 1969 – August 3, 2022. Kyle Danell Hackney, 53, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Vincent-Dunn Hospital. She was born in Bedford on May 6, 1969, to LaVerne and Gardell (Perry) Hackney. She was employed at Jay-C Foods in Bedford and was a BNL High School graduate class of 1987.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Tony Eugene Pemberton
Tony Eugene Pemberton, 66, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home. Thankfully he will no longer be surrounded by the “Bio-Lizards” of dialysis. He was born on December 7, 1955, to Robert and Bertha (Bunch) Pemberton. He married Kathie Lowery on June 26, 1976, and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2011.
14news.com
Vigil held for missing Santa Claus, Ind. teen; Police still searching
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, community members in Spencer County held a vigil for a missing teenage girl who should be celebrating her 16th birthday. 15-year-old Kendall King was last seen by family in Santa Claus on July 21. [Previous Story: Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in...
