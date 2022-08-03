ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Hosts Clash With Elisabeth Hasselbeck Over Her Religious Stance on Abortion: “What if People Don’t Believe in Your God?”

By Samantha Nungesser
 4 days ago
Elisabeth Hasselbeck made her return to The View in full swing, and it didn’t take long before she clashed with her fellow co-hosts. Things got heated in a discussion about abortion rights when Hasselbeck brought up religion, leaving Sunny Hostin to question her on what happens if people don’t believe in her god.

Regarding abortion, Hasselbeck said, “It’s not, ‘Well if it ends up being life.’ We know that it’s life. And it’s not because I said so. It’s because God said so.”

That’s when Hostin cut the guest co-host off, asking “What if people don’t believe in your god?”

Hostin continued, “I will tell you, I agree with what you’re saying and the ladies at the table know that, our viewers know that. Because I am Catholic and I do believe that life begins at conception.”

In a follow-up question, Hostin asked Hasselbeck what she says about the fact that she can’t force her religion and beliefs onto other people, adding that it’s “not the American way.”

“According to God, I don’t force religion,” Hasselbeck said in response. “And I also think sometimes in Christianity we need to offer more mercy. We need to not shame women in hard situations.”

Joy Behar got in on the conversation, telling Hasselbeck, “When you are prohibiting something, you are, in fact, judging them.”

In an earlier segment on the same topic, Hasselbeck got into it with co-host Whoopi Goldberg. After discussing different options for women that “extend beyond abortion,” such as adoption, the former host said, “I personally believe, not because I believe life has value, but because I believe our creator assigns value to life.”

Goldberg hopped in adding that “God doesn’t make mistakes,” and that he made women smart enough to know what wasn’t going to work for them.

“That’s the beauty of giving us freedom of choice,” Goldberg announced, as Hasselbeck can be heard in the background saying, “Here we go.”

Despite the interruption, Goldberg continued, “My relationship [with God] is always choppy. Because I have a lot of questions.”

Hasselback chimed in yet again from across the table telling Goldberg, “He loves you” and “You’re his favorite!”

On the topic of abortion and religion, Goldberg wrapped it up by saying, “I also know God said, ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ I will not make that decision for anybody.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Comments / 96

Ms. T. from Ind.
4d ago

It's there opinions. There a mouth piece ,there on TV ,whom ever watches. Live your own life,ignore others opinions. Turn the channel.

Reply(2)
7
Jamie Tanksley
4d ago

Some one said abortion is ""modern""Since when is killing our selves goingforward? It has been said "abortionis nothing new, its been around a long time," Then that is going back ward, NOT forward! We are supposed to be a CIVILIZED nation,Civilizatiedsocieties have morals and self respect from those morals,Isn't it time we go fore ward?

Reply(1)
10
kevin
4d ago

The mothers of the woman on the view didn’t do a good job. They should of aborted them and then we could ask them how they feel. 😳

Reply(1)
17
#Abortion Rights#God#Religious Freedom#Catholic#American
Decider.com

Decider.com

