ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting. 
FORT WORTH, TX
sachsenews.com

Property values increase 21%

Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18, with DCAD releasing its values July 25. Taxing...
SACHSE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract

In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Auction#Public Notice#Dallas#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#The Ellis County Press#Chevrolet
murphymonitor.com

Grocery store, food truck park approved

The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
MURPHY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOSUE ALEJANDRO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
mysouthlakenews.com

The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (July 29th-August 4th, 2022)

Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of July 29th through August 4th, 2022:. –Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call and located a vehicle with a driver passed out behind the wheel on the Highway 114 service road. They deployed stop sticks and arrested the driver for their 6th DWI with 3 prior convictions.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox26houston.com

FTC says Opendoor must pay $62 million after cheating homesellers

Houston - The Federal Trade Commission says online homebuyer Opendoor must pay $62 million to settle charges that it cheated homesellers out of thousands of dollars. iBuying is a growing industry in real estate, letting people buy and sell homes quickly and easily through online platforms. But the FTC says...
FORT WORTH, TX
azlenews.net

Worth the wait: Bridge construction to enhance mobility

Motorists will notice a smoother drive when the new bridge is completed over Lake Worth. But the Texas Department of Transportation project is still two years from finish. The State Highway 199 bridge project over Lake Worth will enhance mobility and safety between FM 1886 (Confederate Park Road) and Hodgkins Road, said Val Lopez, TxDOT public information officer for the Fort Worth District.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Former Texas Mayor And Her Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions

There's an old saying that goes "politics make strange bed fellows" which means that a shared political interest can bring together people who would normally have nothing in common. But SEX also can bring people together and you know what happens when you mix politics and sex, you get what happened in the case of a former North Texas Mayor and her husband who are going to prison.
RICHARDSON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DOVER, RANDALL SCOTT; W/M; POB: PASADENA TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: FATE TX; OCCUPATION: GARAGE...
COLLEYVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy