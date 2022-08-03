Read on www.elliscountypress.com
Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting.
sachsenews.com
Property values increase 21%
Sachse’s property values continue to grow, according to the latest certified values released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) and Dallas Central Appraisal District (DCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18, with DCAD releasing its values July 25. Taxing...
starlocalmedia.com
End of an era: after Lewisville Fishing Barge closes, council votes to terminate contract
In its Monday meeting, the Lewisville City Council approved an early termination of a concession contract between the city and Lewisville Fishing Barge. While the contract was originally slated to expire in April 2025, city documents cited a November 2021 inspection by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers wherein officials ordered an evacuation “due to unsafe conditions.” The barge has remained closed to the public ever since, prompting its owners to announce its closure in April.
Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
murphymonitor.com
Grocery store, food truck park approved
The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOSUE ALEJANDRO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION...
Fort Worth City Council to consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for development that could include soccer stadium
This concept shows what a soccer stadium could look like in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy HNTB and city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council will consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for a variety of uses, including a potential soccer stadium, at its upcoming Aug. 9 meeting. The proposal for...
fortworthreport.org
Code violations concentrated in some of Fort Worth’s most impoverished neighborhoods, data show
Manicured lawns sit beside overgrown, abandoned lots in the Historic Southside. Choking brush, piles of trash and used tires wait for the neighborhood code compliance officer to take notice. Historic Southside is situated in the 76104 ZIP code, where the majority of weed and high grass violations are issued in...
Shorthorn
Arlington to begin construction on landmark Mineral Well Fountain
Back in the 1890s, a fountain spewing mineral water out of lion heads used to stand on the corner of Main and Center streets. It played an essential role as a water source and served as the heart of the community. Arlington is now looking to recreate the historic Mineral...
Former Richardson Mayor Laura Maczka and Developer Husband Sentenced to 6 Years in Federal Prison for Corruption
August 5, 2022 | April Towery | 1 Comment | Crime & Real Estate. A former Richardson mayor and her developer husband will report to federal prison Oct. 24 to begin serving six-year sentences for public corruption, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Department of Justice. Thursday’s verdict wasn’t...
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (July 29th-August 4th, 2022)
Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of July 29th through August 4th, 2022:. –Officers were dispatched to a reckless driver call and located a vehicle with a driver passed out behind the wheel on the Highway 114 service road. They deployed stop sticks and arrested the driver for their 6th DWI with 3 prior convictions.
fox26houston.com
FTC says Opendoor must pay $62 million after cheating homesellers
Houston - The Federal Trade Commission says online homebuyer Opendoor must pay $62 million to settle charges that it cheated homesellers out of thousands of dollars. iBuying is a growing industry in real estate, letting people buy and sell homes quickly and easily through online platforms. But the FTC says...
Former Texas mayor, developer sentenced to prison for corruption
A former Texas mayor and a developer were sentenced to six years each for bribery and tax fraud in a public corruption case that could have formed the plot of a movie.
azlenews.net
Worth the wait: Bridge construction to enhance mobility
Motorists will notice a smoother drive when the new bridge is completed over Lake Worth. But the Texas Department of Transportation project is still two years from finish. The State Highway 199 bridge project over Lake Worth will enhance mobility and safety between FM 1886 (Confederate Park Road) and Hodgkins Road, said Val Lopez, TxDOT public information officer for the Fort Worth District.
fox4news.com
Dallas property taxes rates could see biggest cut in decades, but many could still pay more
DALLAS - Homeowners in Dallas could see the largest cut to their property tax rate in decades. As part of the Dallas's new budget, city manager T.C. Broadnax proposed a property tax cut of 2.75 cents per $100 valuation. If passed, the average Dallas homeowner a $410,000 dollar home would...
So Long, Swimply? Palm Springs Says Pool Sharing is Illegal in Residential Neighborhoods
People across the country are trying to go for one last dip in the record-breaking heat this summer — but some are saying “not so fast” to a national pool-sharing program. We reported last week on the gaining popularity of Swimply, a social platform like Airbnb where...
Former Texas Mayor And Her Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions
There's an old saying that goes "politics make strange bed fellows" which means that a shared political interest can bring together people who would normally have nothing in common. But SEX also can bring people together and you know what happens when you mix politics and sex, you get what happened in the case of a former North Texas Mayor and her husband who are going to prison.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DOVER, RANDALL SCOTT; W/M; POB: PASADENA TX; AGE: 36; ADDRESS: FATE TX; OCCUPATION: GARAGE...
KLTV
Jailed Smith Co. constable has outstanding fine from Texas Ethics Commission
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An open records request shows suspended Pct. 1 Smith Co. Constable Curtis Trailer-Harris, who is jailed facing charges of Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity, also owes the Texas Ethics Commission a $2,500 fine that’s been delinquent for nearly three years. State law requires candidates...
On a Quiet Cul-de-Sac, This Overton Terrace Listing Has so Much to Offer
Sometimes I get so hung up on finding the “perfect” listing for Fort Worth Friday that I end up scrolling endlessly through listing after listing, missing the big picture. After all, I’ve never bought the perfect house myself. More often than not it’s about potential and vision.
