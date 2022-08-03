ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

Firefighters engage fire at home in Hawthorne

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZ7og_0h3UHcQb00

Firefighters extinguished a large fire at a home in Hawthorne Wednesday morning.

CBSLA

The fire was first reported at around 9:30 a.m. on W. 136th Street, where firefighters arrived to find huge flames and billowing plumes of smoke escaping from the roof of the home.

As a result, Los Angeles County Fire Department crews initiated a defensive attack on the flames from outside of the home due to the threat posed by the structural integrity of the structure.

More than 70 firefighters were on hand to battle the flames.

Sky2 over the scene showed a large amount of cluttered contents on the property, including furniture, car tires and much more.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire as well as if a meth lab was in operation at the location.

As a result, LACoFD had a Hazardous Materials team report to the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

2 killed in Palmdale head-on crash

Two men were killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale early Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a pickup appears to have been traveling into oncoming traffic when it collided […]
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

One dead, four injured in Palmdale crash

One person was killed and four people were hospitalized this afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale.The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.Preliminary information indicated a vehicle making a left turn from 55th Street East to Palmdale Boulevard crashed into two vehicles, said Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.One of the injured was airlifted to a hospital and three were transported by ambulances, Martinez said. A news videographer at the scene said the person killed in the crash was a 70-year-old man. He said that two people, rather than one, were airlifted.The videographer also said the car making the left turn was a Mercedes GLE 350, which was rear-ended by a Nissan Maxima that also crashed head-on into a Mazda CX. He said the Nissan driver was killed, his passenger was critically injured and two people from the Mazda were the airlifted patients.He added that one person declined transport to a hospital.  
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

3 hospitalized in Whittier multi-vehicle crash

Three people were rushed to a trauma center early Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.According to sources at the scene, one vehicle was on its roof with one person lying next to the vehicle and two light poles were on the ground.The driver allegedly lost control and slammed into a power pole right in front of a Starbucks, which knocked out power for at least 600 people this morning.Police said the driver will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.Beverly Boulevard is closed between Norwalk Boulevard and Rockne Avenue until further notice. 
WHITTIER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Hawthorne, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hawthorne, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Accidents
CBS LA

Family devastation: Brush fire in Woodcrest community destroys home

Riverside County Fire Department crews combatted a fire in Woodcrest on Saturday that began after 1.5 acres of palm trees caught fire. It's unclear at this moment how the fire started but it eventually spread to nearby structures on the 15000 block of Cartwright Drive.Intense flames sent neighbors running to help save a family's horses as fire ripped through a home in the Woodcrest community of Riverside County.  Unfortunately, one home was destroyed by the fire and CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone spoke to the family that was affected. "I've lived here my whole life this is my childhood home and now it's...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials

One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway

A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Lacofd#Hazardous Materials
CBS LA

Woman allegedly behind wheel of deadly Windsor Hills crash in custody

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that sped past a crowded intersection and crashed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills Thursday, was released from a hospital and is now in custody at the Century Regional Detention Center.Linton, who was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, allegedly crashed into other vehicles on the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenue on Thursday.The Houston native is a registered nurse and is likely to be charged on Monday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The fiery crash claimed the lives of six people, including a pregnant mother and her unborn child as well as the woman's infant son who was going to turn one years old this month. Linton is being held on $9 million bail after she was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Sunday.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Vehicle crashes into residence, sparks fire in Mar Vista area

A vehicle, owned by actress Anne Heche, crashed into a home in the Mar Vista area Friday afternoon igniting a fire.  The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue and Appleton Way, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.According to authorities, a driver struck the two-story home, comprising the structure that eventually erupted into flames.Views from SKY9 showed smoke billowing from the roof of the home as fire crews worked to control the flames.Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and rescue a woman, who TMZ reported to be the actress, from inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Authorities raid illegal cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley

A cockfighting ring in Riverside County was shut down Friday night after authorities raided it. Riverside County Sheriffs Department deputies and Animal Services officers broke up the fighting ring just after midnight. The cockfighting was taking place on the 5900 block of Troth Street in Jurupa Valley.Deputies found out about what was going after receiving reports of loud and large event.Around 150 birds were involved in the cockfighting ring and more than 200 people were present at the ring when authorities arrived. Majority of the people at the scene fled immediately after authorities arrived.One man claimed ownership to the 143 birds and was charged with misdemeanor for possession of fighting blades that were attached to the birds. Sheriff deputies and Animal Service officers "humanely euthanized" the birds, a process that lasted until 6 a.m. on Saturday.Animal Services said that the birds were euthanized because they are not sustainable pets.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Officials look to crack down on reckless driving

Windsor Hills is just the latest deadly crash where speed was a factor. State and local leaders are calling it a speed epidemic. Doughnuts, sideshows and crowds gathering to watch as wannabe drifters spin out in major intersections are leading to injuries and, in many cases, death. Since 2014, street racing and sideshows have quadrupled […]
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home

LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
132K+
Followers
24K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy