Rush City schools approve resource officer, offers social media guidelines

The Rush City School Board approved the contract for the school resource officer as part of its work at its meeting held Thursday, July 21.

Rush City Superintendent Brent Stavig presented the contract for the officer to the board. He said that there was a “small increase in the expense. But the ratio is the same: We pay 26%, the city pays 26% and the county pays 48%, which is a heck of a deal.”

Upon reviewing the contract, the board discussed that items such as a quarterly report to the school board, emergency response, reviewing potential threats, DARE trainings and more were all part of the requirements for the position.

Stavig said that Deputy Jessica Gage had come twice last year, “but the contract says quarterly, so we should have her come quarterly.”

When a board member asked how the resource officer is evaluated, Stavig said she is evaluated by her supervisor.

“We can present feedback, but the evaluation is done by the supervisor,” he said.

Gage is expected to be the SRO for the next school year.

Stavig added that community members, “in light of recent tragedies in schools, are supporting having more support, like one in each building. It is not widespread, but it is there.”

Stavig added that the end of the school year there was an added law enforcement presence after the Uvalde incident.

“[The Sheriff’s Department] was short staffed, and they were here,” he said. “They felt the need and importance of this as well. They were doing it because they felt like it was important as well. It was great to have that support from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.”

Social media guidelines given

As the popularity of social media increases and becomes more polarized, the School Board decided to present a series of guidelines for students, parents and employees when engaging on social media.

The guidelines read in part;, “Everything you post is public information – any text or photo placed online is completely out of your control the moment it is placed online – even if you limit access to your site. Information (including photos, videos, and comments) may be accessible even after you remove it. Once you post a photo or comment on a social networking site, that photo or comment becomes the property of the site and may be searchable even after you remove it.

“If you are ever in doubt of the appropriateness of your online public material, consider whether it upholds and positively reflects your own values and ethics as well as those of Rush City Schools. Remember, always present a positive image and do not do anything to embarrass yourself, your family, the team, or Rush City Schools.

“In short, do not have a false sense of security about your rights to freedom of speech. Understand that freedom of speech is not unlimited and does not equal freedom from consequences. The online social network sites are NOT a place where you can say and do whatever you want without repercussions. The information you post on a social networking site is considered public information. Protect yourself by maintaining a self image of which you can be proud for years to come.”

Disc golf course

A disc golf course is open and ready for use on the grounds of Rush City High School.

The Rush City Youth Sports club donated nearly $4,000 to complete the course.

The district is still taking donations and for upkeep and improvements.