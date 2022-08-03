ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

Rush City schools approve resource officer, offers social media guidelines

By Amy Doeun
County News Review
County News Review
 4 days ago

The Rush City School Board approved the contract for the school resource officer as part of its work at its meeting held Thursday, July 21.

Rush City Superintendent Brent Stavig presented the contract for the officer to the board. He said that there was a “small increase in the expense. But the ratio is the same: We pay 26%, the city pays 26% and the county pays 48%, which is a heck of a deal.”

Upon reviewing the contract, the board discussed that items such as a quarterly report to the school board, emergency response, reviewing potential threats, DARE trainings and more were all part of the requirements for the position.

Stavig said that Deputy Jessica Gage had come twice last year, “but the contract says quarterly, so we should have her come quarterly.”

When a board member asked how the resource officer is evaluated, Stavig said she is evaluated by her supervisor.

“We can present feedback, but the evaluation is done by the supervisor,” he said.

Gage is expected to be the SRO for the next school year.

Stavig added that community members, “in light of recent tragedies in schools, are supporting having more support, like one in each building. It is not widespread, but it is there.”

Stavig added that the end of the school year there was an added law enforcement presence after the Uvalde incident.

“[The Sheriff’s Department] was short staffed, and they were here,” he said. “They felt the need and importance of this as well. They were doing it because they felt like it was important as well. It was great to have that support from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.”

Social media guidelines given

As the popularity of social media increases and becomes more polarized, the School Board decided to present a series of guidelines for students, parents and employees when engaging on social media.

The guidelines read in part;, “Everything you post is public information – any text or photo placed online is completely out of your control the moment it is placed online – even if you limit access to your site. Information (including photos, videos, and comments) may be accessible even after you remove it. Once you post a photo or comment on a social networking site, that photo or comment becomes the property of the site and may be searchable even after you remove it.

“If you are ever in doubt of the appropriateness of your online public material, consider whether it upholds and positively reflects your own values and ethics as well as those of Rush City Schools. Remember, always present a positive image and do not do anything to embarrass yourself, your family, the team, or Rush City Schools.

“In short, do not have a false sense of security about your rights to freedom of speech. Understand that freedom of speech is not unlimited and does not equal freedom from consequences. The online social network sites are NOT a place where you can say and do whatever you want without repercussions. The information you post on a social networking site is considered public information. Protect yourself by maintaining a self image of which you can be proud for years to come.”

Disc golf course

A disc golf course is open and ready for use on the grounds of Rush City High School.

The Rush City Youth Sports club donated nearly $4,000 to complete the course.

The district is still taking donations and for upkeep and improvements.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush City, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Social Networking#High School#City High#Youth Sports#The School Board
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
272
Followers
261
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy