FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crossville swears in new police officers
The City of Crossville Police Department swore in three new officers to its force on Monday morning.
Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace passes away
Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the TBI, passed away Saturday afternoon at his McMinn County home after a short battle with cancer.
moderncampground.com
Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River
The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
chattanoogacw.com
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogapulse.com
Humane Educational Society Announces The Arrival Of Rescued Beagles
The Humane Educational Society has announced the arrival of some of the 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo breeding and testing in Cumberland, VA. HES is elated to be a part of the rescue effort. The HES rescue team sprung into action at the receipt of the call. The team drove...
WATE
Over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the demolition of the K-25 building there were over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from the East Tennessee Technology Park. Environmental Management has coordinated clean-up efforts after the U-shaped K-25 building was demolished a few years ago. After removing the slabs from the facilities, there were samples of soil that were contaminated and needed to be replaced.
2 Deputies Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Anderson County (Anderson County, TN)
Off-Duty Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County Deputy were involved in a motor vehicle crash on Monday night. The incident injured two of the deputies.
wvlt.tv
Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
hardknoxwire.com
BREAKING: Intoxicated driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox
An intoxicated driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
WATE
One dead after car hits person on North Broadway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after a car hit two people at the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department. According to KPD, Kenyan Warren, 43, was driving his pickup truck south on North Broadway towards the exit to Hall...
wivk.com
TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1450wlaf.com
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
‘Human waste issues’ close overnight camping at site in Cherokee National Forest
A site located in the Cherokee National Forest has been closed to overnight camping because of health and safety concerns from human waste, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
WTVCFOX
Charges pending after driver on I-75 in Chattanooga strikes construction worker Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after an accident on Interstate 75. One man was a construction worker, struck by a car. The other man was the driver of that car, who lost control in the construction zone. In a release, Chattanooga...
WSMV
Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
WTVC
Possible suspect, charges pending after stabbing in Chattanooga Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they responded to a call of a stabbing victim at Erlanger Saturday morning. The stabbing took place at 2500 4th Avenue. Police say the 28-year-old man has life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken in for treatment. Police say they were able to determine...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police make arrest in Saturday stabbing.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says one person faces charges after a man was stabbed Saturday. Police responded to the 4000 block of McCahill Road. There, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that witnesses on scene reported the suspect and victim had stopped to...
Sweet P's Uptown Corner temporarily closed after car crashed into building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sweet P's Uptown Corner in Fountain City is temporarily closed after a car crashed into and damaged the building Sunday morning, according to a statement from the restaurant. Knoxville Police Department, who is investigating the crash, said it happened around 5:30 a.m. in the morning. The...
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde...
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
509
Followers
704
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 1