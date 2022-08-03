ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, TN

moderncampground.com

Bradley County Commission Approves Luxury RV Park on Hiwassee River

The Bradley County Commission (Tennessee) this week voted to approve the rezoning of an 8-acre luxury RV park along the Hiwassee River despite some residents who believe that the zoning regulations aren’t clear enough. As per a report, Billy Thomas, the developer of the property, rezoned Monday under the...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Englewood, TN
WATE

Over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the demolition of the K-25 building there were over 2,000 truckloads of contaminated soil removed from the East Tennessee Technology Park. Environmental Management has coordinated clean-up efforts after the U-shaped K-25 building was demolished a few years ago. After removing the slabs from the facilities, there were samples of soil that were contaminated and needed to be replaced.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tank the tiny horse visits residents at senior living facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tiny horse named “Tank” is bringing smiles to the people living at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. Tiny Tank, as his owner calls him, lives in Clinton and suffers from Cushing’s disease. When he is feeling well, he ventures out to different community spots to say hi.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
hardknoxwire.com

BREAKING: Intoxicated driver allegedly kills one, injures one in N. Knox

An intoxicated driver allegedly plowed into two people who were trying to cross a North Knoxville street on Saturday night, killing one and seriously injuring the other. Kenyan Warren, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested after the crash and booked into the Knox County jail system. He was charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular assault, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

One dead after car hits person on North Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after a car hit two people at the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department. According to KPD, Kenyan Warren, 43, was driving his pickup truck south on North Broadway towards the exit to Hall...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake

The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
LOUDON, TN
1450wlaf.com

Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WSMV

Missing fisherman identified, search transitions to recovery effort

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are searching for a missing fisherman near Watts Bar Lake, officials with the agency said Thursday. In a later update, TWRA officer Matt Cameron said that the operation had transitioned into a body recovery effort. Cameron identified the missing boater as...
LOUDON, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Police make arrest in Saturday stabbing.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department says one person faces charges after a man was stabbed Saturday. Police responded to the 4000 block of McCahill Road. There, they found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that witnesses on scene reported the suspect and victim had stopped to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
