Newburgh, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Theft, assault at Port Jervis pharmacy

PORT JERVIS – Port Jervis Police are investigating a theft and assault that occurred at the Walgreens store on Sunday, July 31. According to Police Chief William Worden, officers responded to the incident that was reported at around 2:15 p.m. that day. Worden said two men had entered the...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Apartment fire in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A second-floor apartment in a building on Thompson Street in the City of Port Jervis late Saturday morning damaged the kitchen area of the residence, fire officials said. The fire was quickly knocked down with damage limited to the one area of the apartment. One occupant...
PORT JERVIS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Service members honored in Newburgh on National Purple Heart Day

The National Purple Heart Honor Mission hosted a ceremony honoring and paying tribute to the brave men and women wounded and killed in enemy action. A Purple Heart is one of the most recognizable awards of the United States armed forces. As of today, two million service members have been recipients of this incredible badge of honor.
NEWBURGH, NY
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
NEWBURGH, NY
longisland.com

8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun

The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
UNIONDALE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced on attempted murder charges

GOSHEN – A 20-year-old Newburgh man was sentenced in Orange County Court on Friday to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty pleas to two counts of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for two shooting incidents in the City of Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second suspect arrested in Peekskill shooting

PEEKSKILL – A second suspect, an 18-year-old woman, has been arrested in connection with the wounding of two women as they drove at Main Street and Decatur Avenue in the City of Peekskill on Friday, July 29. The driver was struck by gunfire in the abdomen. The passenger was...
PEEKSKILL, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping

Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Second Port Jervis woman missing

PORT JERVIS – The search continues for missing Port Jervis woman Brittany Hendershot, a 20-year-old Port Jervis High School graduate (Class of 2019) who gave birth to a son on Mother’s Day (May 8, 2022), left home on June 12, and has not been seen or heard from in nearly a month – since July 7.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County may build new health department building at old jail site

GOSHEN – The site of the former Orange County Jail, adjacent to the County Government Center in the Village of Goshen has been sitting unused for years since the new jail was constructed and the old one was leveled. The county legislature, Thursday, approved $100,000 for a study of...
GOSHEN, NY
Daily Voice

One Killed In Crash On New City Roadway

One person was killed in a crash on a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Rockland County around noontime Saturday, Aug. 6 in New City in the area of Little Tor Road between Tor Terrace and Morland Road and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, Clarkstown Police said.
NEW CITY, NY

