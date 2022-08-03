Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network
Theft, assault at Port Jervis pharmacy
PORT JERVIS – Port Jervis Police are investigating a theft and assault that occurred at the Walgreens store on Sunday, July 31. According to Police Chief William Worden, officers responded to the incident that was reported at around 2:15 p.m. that day. Worden said two men had entered the...
Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?
There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people. Yes, there are a few more traits or...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Apartment fire in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A second-floor apartment in a building on Thompson Street in the City of Port Jervis late Saturday morning damaged the kitchen area of the residence, fire officials said. The fire was quickly knocked down with damage limited to the one area of the apartment. One occupant...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Service members honored in Newburgh on National Purple Heart Day
The National Purple Heart Honor Mission hosted a ceremony honoring and paying tribute to the brave men and women wounded and killed in enemy action. A Purple Heart is one of the most recognizable awards of the United States armed forces. As of today, two million service members have been recipients of this incredible badge of honor.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced for burglarizing home of former girlfriend
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man was sentenced on Friday to nine years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea in Orange County Court to burglary for having violated a full stay-away order of protection in favor of his former intimate partner.
longisland.com
8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun
The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
Second arrest made in Peekskill shooting that injured 2 women
A second arrest has been made in connection to last Friday’s shooting in Peekskill near Main Street and Decatur Avenue.
Police in Orange seek suspects in violent carjacking
Police in Orange are investigating a violent carjacking.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced on attempted murder charges
GOSHEN – A 20-year-old Newburgh man was sentenced in Orange County Court on Friday to 15 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty pleas to two counts of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for two shooting incidents in the City of Newburgh.
Middletown students can “Shop with a Cop” for school supplies
The Middletown Police Department is running a "Shop with a Cop" program to help children get school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Second suspect arrested in Peekskill shooting
PEEKSKILL – A second suspect, an 18-year-old woman, has been arrested in connection with the wounding of two women as they drove at Main Street and Decatur Avenue in the City of Peekskill on Friday, July 29. The driver was struck by gunfire in the abdomen. The passenger was...
Middletown police rescue dog, three puppies in need of new home from horrific living conditions
Middletown police seized a dog and three puppies from a home with poor living conditions.
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
110 people celebrate new American citizenship in Rockland County
The ceremony for the 110 new citizens from more than 30 countries was held at the Rockland County Fire Training Center.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Possible Kidnapping
Last night at approximately 2045hrs a Bridgeport Police Officer was flagged down in the area of Park Ave and John St. The party indicated seeing a street fight at the corners of Fairfield Ave and Park Ave. A call was received into the Bridgeport ECC regarding a party that witnessed a female being pulled into a vehicle.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Second Port Jervis woman missing
PORT JERVIS – The search continues for missing Port Jervis woman Brittany Hendershot, a 20-year-old Port Jervis High School graduate (Class of 2019) who gave birth to a son on Mother’s Day (May 8, 2022), left home on June 12, and has not been seen or heard from in nearly a month – since July 7.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County may build new health department building at old jail site
GOSHEN – The site of the former Orange County Jail, adjacent to the County Government Center in the Village of Goshen has been sitting unused for years since the new jail was constructed and the old one was leveled. The county legislature, Thursday, approved $100,000 for a study of...
Two houses hit by gunfire in Poughkeepsie
Police tell News 12 that multiple shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. on Corlies Avenue.
Fire officials: 1 person dead in fire at Monroe home
Fire officials say they received a call around 9 a.m. about smoke coming out of the windows and roof of the home.
One Killed In Crash On New City Roadway
One person was killed in a crash on a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Rockland County around noontime Saturday, Aug. 6 in New City in the area of Little Tor Road between Tor Terrace and Morland Road and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, Clarkstown Police said.
