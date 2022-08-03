***********UPDATE***********State Route 127 South of Dusty near Big Alkali Creek Road is closed in both directions until further notice because of the Riparia Fire. ************UPDATE**************State mobilization has been authorized to fight this fire. Fire crews from around Washington are being called in to help battle the flames. The blaze is between Riparia and Central Ferry on the North side of the Snake River in Whitman County. The blaze is now estimated at about 3,000 acres and is growing. Homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure are threatened. State mobilization was authorized at 10:00 tonight. The request was made by Whitman County Fire District 8 Chief JB Broeckel out of LaCrosse. The fire started around 4:30. According to state officials, some residents near the fire have been told to evacuate while others have been warned to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. The fire has been named the Riparia Fire.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO