WSDOT Repaving Portion Of South Grand Avenue In Pullman Monday & Tuesday
The Washington State Department of Transportation will be repaving a section of South Grand Avenue in Pullman Monday and Tuesday. A lane of traffic will be maintained in both directions through the work zone. The work is near the post office.
5,600 Acre Riparia Fire In South Central Whitman County Is Out
The Riparia Fire in South Central Whitman County is out. The blaze started on Thursday afternoon when a combine caught fire at the intersection of Ridpath and Little Goose Dam Roads South of Hay. The combine driver was injured and was taken to the hospital by Whitman County Fire District 8 Volunteers out of LaCrosse.
The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow expands community assistance programs to Whitman County residents
The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow has expanded community assistance programs to Whitman County residents in response to the recent staffing matter of the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. They will continue providing these resources until the Whitman County Humane Society matter is resolved. This decision has...
Colfax’s Olivia Ng Wins Washington’s Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program
Olivia Ng of Colfax won Saturday’s Washington Distinguished Young Women scholarship program in Pullman. Ng earned over 4,000 dollars in scholarships with the title. Clarkston’s Greta Boreson finished runner-up. Pullman’s Distinguished Young Woman Brenna Komp won a 300 dollar talent scholarship for her musical theater dance routine.
UPDATE: State Mobilization Authorized On Riparia Fire South Of LaCrosse
***********UPDATE***********State Route 127 South of Dusty near Big Alkali Creek Road is closed in both directions until further notice because of the Riparia Fire. ************UPDATE**************State mobilization has been authorized to fight this fire. Fire crews from around Washington are being called in to help battle the flames. The blaze is between Riparia and Central Ferry on the North side of the Snake River in Whitman County. The blaze is now estimated at about 3,000 acres and is growing. Homes, crops, railroad and critical infrastructure are threatened. State mobilization was authorized at 10:00 tonight. The request was made by Whitman County Fire District 8 Chief JB Broeckel out of LaCrosse. The fire started around 4:30. According to state officials, some residents near the fire have been told to evacuate while others have been warned to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. The fire has been named the Riparia Fire.
Northwestern Trailways Bus Stop In Pullman Moves To WSU Campus
The Northwestern Trailways bus stop in Pullman has moved to the Washington State University campus. The bus service has operated out of the old Dissmore’s which has been sold and is being remodeled into a Rosauers. Northwestern Trailways buses will check for passengers at the old Dissmore’s through Wednesday. Starting on Thursday the bus line will only operate in Pullman out of the Courtyard by Marriott on campus at 1295 Northeast North Fairway Road. The hotel will start selling bus tickets within the next few weeks. Tickets can also be purchased online or by paying the driver in cash.
Heat Advisory For Monday & Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to start the week. The advisory starts Monday at Noon and runs into Tuesday night. The forecast is calling for Monday’s high in Pullman to reach 95 degrees with Tuesday’s high expected to be 100.
