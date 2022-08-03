Kevin S. German found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Chase County trial

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.

