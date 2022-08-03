ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, NE

Kevin S. German found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Chase County trial

By Tim Johnson
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nptelegraph.com

Comments / 1

Related
truecrimedaily

Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KXRM

Aug. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a ControlledSubstance. His total bond amount is […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro

Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Imperial, NE
County
Chase County, NE
State
Utah State
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KKTV

2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide suspect arrested & charged

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) charged a murder suspect on Tuesday for the death of a man that occurred in January 2021. 27-year-old Deshawn Adriance Doyle was charged in the homicide of 33-year-old Ronald James Harman that occurred near the intersection of North Union Blvd. and Constitution Ave. Doyle was charged with […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police investigate death of 23-year-old in parking lot shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man that resulted from a shooting at an apartment complex in early February of 2022. At approximately 11:27 p.m., Pueblo Police were notified that a man was being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle after a reported shooting. Despite […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Second Degree Murder#Violent Crime#German
KRDO

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: Teen reported missing in May found

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a teen had been found a little over two months after she was reported missing. According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security-Widefield on May 24, 2022. Investigators reported her as a runaway.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Platte Telegraph

One killed in rollover crash near McCook

One man was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday west of McCook. The Red Willow County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 10 a.m. on U.S. 6 about 3 miles west of town. A dual-axle farm truck, loaded with corn, had been eastbound on...
MCCOOK, NE
KXRM

Man smokes marijuana with 7-year-old, locks him in chicken coop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM)— A 28-year-old homeless man smoked marijuana with a 7-year-old Fountain boy and did meth in front of him, an arrest affidavit shows. 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit is facing charges of kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and reckless endangerment in the disappearence of 7-year-old Ashton Laymon of Fountain. Ashton was […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police arrest a suspect after a domestic disturbance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Peak 4420 Apartments were evacuated last night after a man threatened a women with a gun. Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) says that just before midnight a caller reported their daughter was involved in a domestic disturbance in the southeast part of the city. They then called back to report a gun was involved.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car smashes into Springs dentist office

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy