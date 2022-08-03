Kevin S. German found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Chase County trial

Read on nptelegraph.com
Related
Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
Aug. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a ControlledSubstance. His total bond amount is […]
Cops nab carjacking suspect after citizen traps him in park restroom
Officers believe Damien Madden, 28, tried twice to steal cars by pointing a gun at the drivers and demanding their keys.
2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
Pueblo homicide suspect arrested & charged
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) charged a murder suspect on Tuesday for the death of a man that occurred in January 2021. 27-year-old Deshawn Adriance Doyle was charged in the homicide of 33-year-old Ronald James Harman that occurred near the intersection of North Union Blvd. and Constitution Ave. Doyle was charged with […]
KKTV
Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park. The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.
Pueblo police investigate death of 23-year-old in parking lot shooting
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man that resulted from a shooting at an apartment complex in early February of 2022. At approximately 11:27 p.m., Pueblo Police were notified that a man was being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle after a reported shooting. Despite […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: Teen reported missing in May found
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a teen had been found a little over two months after she was reported missing. According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Hailey Sullivan was last seen in the area of Security-Widefield on May 24, 2022. Investigators reported her as a runaway.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Arvada
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Arvada in Jefferson County Friday night.
Fugitive captured in small town Colorado after months 'on the run' through multiple states
On August 3, the US Marshals Service announced that they have successfully captured a fugitive wanted for a Texas murder in the small Colorado town of Monument, found just north of Colorado Springs. Fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, was wanted by the Austin, Texas Police Department for his alleged role...
'He didn't deserve this,' Girlfriend of 22-year-old killed in Englewood Police shooting speaks out
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Every morning, Jennifer Coder wakes to check her phone for a text message she knows will never come. "It's hard to remember that I'm not going to get that anymore," Coder said. The daily texts from Matthew Mitchell weren't just entertaining. They made his girlfriend feel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
One killed in rollover crash near McCook
One man was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday west of McCook. The Red Willow County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash shortly before 10 a.m. on U.S. 6 about 3 miles west of town. A dual-axle farm truck, loaded with corn, had been eastbound on...
Man smokes marijuana with 7-year-old, locks him in chicken coop
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM)— A 28-year-old homeless man smoked marijuana with a 7-year-old Fountain boy and did meth in front of him, an arrest affidavit shows. 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit is facing charges of kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and reckless endangerment in the disappearence of 7-year-old Ashton Laymon of Fountain. Ashton was […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police arrest a suspect after a domestic disturbance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Peak 4420 Apartments were evacuated last night after a man threatened a women with a gun. Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) says that just before midnight a caller reported their daughter was involved in a domestic disturbance in the southeast part of the city. They then called back to report a gun was involved.
Car smashes into Springs dentist office
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs dentist’s office suffered heavy damage when a car crashed into the building Thursday afternoon. According to CSPD, officers responded to the Academy Kids Dental office on Austin Bluffs Parkway just before 3:30 p.m. on a car vs. building. The investigation revealed that an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal […]
Jeffco carjacking leads to police activity in Denver
The Denver Police Department says a carjacking lead to a shelter-in-place for some residents in southwest Denver Wednesday morning.
KJCT8
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 27, 2022 the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Douglas Floyd, a 52-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public to avoid an area in Penrose Monday afternoon. At about 3:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced its SWAT team was executing a “high-risk” search warrant in the 1300 block of L Street. Colorado Springs police officers were assisting.
Mother seeks justice for the killing of her 13-year-old daughter in Pueblo
A month in and there are still no arrests in the homicide of Hailey Perkins. In late June, 13-year-old Hailey Perkins was found dead in her Pueblo West home.
Comments / 1