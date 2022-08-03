Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax

Read on www.kusi.com
SD leaders celebrate passage of city’s climate action plan
The City of San Diego has revealed the most ambitious strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is to get rid of nearly all greenhouse gas emissions within the next 13 years.
Coast News
Encinitas mayoral candidate’s leaked email to Blakespear stirs controversy
ENCINITAS — Anonymous individuals recently installed a series of large poster boards across the city featuring printed copies of a one-way email sent from controversial first-time mayoral candidate Jeff Morris to his political adversary, Mayor Catherine Blakespear, attempting to strike an accord before the election. Morris, administrator of Facebook...
Officials Upset to Learn of City Attorney Deal with Broker Accused of Conflict in Hotel Purchases
City Attorney Mara Elliott says she’s ready to settle the city’s lawsuit against Jim Neil, the broker who helped the city purchase a Kearny Mesa hotel after he invested in the property’s corporate owner. Under the deal, Neil would return $1 million he collected in fees for...
sduptownnews.com
City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego
On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
kusi.com
Sup. Jim Desmond and resident Terrie Kellmeyer fear another SVP Placement into Borrego Springs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Judge Theodore Weathers will decide whether or not sexually violent predator Douglas Badger should be placed in a Borrego Springs home. Not too long ago, Judge David Gill made the decision to place SVP Michael Martinez in a Borrego Springs home, so residents are voicing their opposition even more this time around.
San Diego weekly Reader
Mission Bay starved for cash in wake of Covid-19
When the flow of lease revenue once used by the city to maintain Mission Bay and its environs dried up during the Covid 19 pandemic, the cash wasn't replaced, leaving the one-time municipal jewel vulnerable to a cascade of maintenance failures. Exacerbating the situation, two citizen committees tasked with protecting...
kusi.com
41% of recent COVID deaths among fully vaccinated and boosted individuals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite our high vaccination rate, COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Friday, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level...
Carlsbad creates citizen-led group meant to improve police accountability
SAN DIEGO — A new citizen-led group is forming in Carlsbad. The Community-Police Engagement Commission is meant to improve accountability between the Carlsbad Police Department and how it interacts with the community. Some advocates said it's a step in the right direction but will do little to accomplish its...
sduptownnews.com
County getting ready to install naloxene vending machines
The County of San Diego is readying a new tool to help fight the growing number of opioid overdoses in the region. The County will install 12 naloxone vending machines throughout the region by next summer, with half of them scheduled to go up by the end of this year.
kusi.com
Over 3 million San Diegans are vaccinated, but COVID cases still rising
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite our high vaccination rate, COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported Friday, even as hospitalizations are on a slow decline. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved San Diego County to the high-risk level...
Phys.org
San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight
San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
thestarnews.com
Bayfront response is a tepid reaction
I wanted to write: “Don’t get me wrong, I am not unhappy that it’s one step closer to a reality. And when open it will provide countless service-industry jobs—some that will probably provide slightly more than a livable wage to people who live in the city or nearby National City. But as with all good things I wonder how it will significantly change the day-to-day lives of people who live in Chula Vista and the South County, not to mention the surrounding environment. So much remains to be seen that it’s hard for me to jump up and down, do cartwheels and holler ‘Whoopee!’ ”
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
kusi.com
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
$35M in Financing Secured on Properties in Ocean Beach, Chula Vista, Encinitas, La Mesa
Nearly $35 million in financing has been secured for a portfolio of multifamily properties located in San Diego and three suburbs, a real estate firm announced. The loan covers nearly 151 units spread across five properties, according to Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, which arranged the funding. The ten-year loan...
fox40jackson.com
San Diego schools try untested radical agenda to push for mediocrity
San Diego Unified schools are facing a crisis of intentionally designed mediocrity. The desire to slash honors courses and upend traditional grading stems from the same bad philosophy animating its top leaders. Their vision is captured by Marcia Gentry, director of the Gifted Education Resource Institute at Purdue, who claims that a...
County giving away free backpacks, school supplies: Here’s what to know
On Aug. 13, Child Support Services is planning to give away backpacks and school supplies to families in need, San Diego County representatives said.
Illegal dwellers evicted from property in Escondido, cleanup almost complete
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A property in Escondido that has been a nuisance for years is finally being cleaned up. Neighbors contacted CBS 8 in April, complaining about junk on the property, disturbances, and people living there illegally. The land off West El Norte Parkway has now been cleared and...
New report says California is among the worst places to live if you want to save
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Californians, how much money do you have saved in your bank account, do you think it's enough to get you by until you land your next job?. If the answer is no and you are still planning to stay in California then it's time to start saving that extra change and become more frugal with spending.
San Diego Unified sues cities over the old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District has filed a lawsuit against National City and La Mesa to try and get the cities to pay to clean an old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School. CBS 8 first reported the district's plans to pursue legal action last...
