Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ’100% real’

A jury will decide if Alex Jones has to pay punitive damages to Sandy Hook parents
InfoWars host Alex Jones returns to court Friday for his defamation trial, where he is being sued for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax. The jury will decide if Jones has to pay punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook first-grader Jesse Lewis, who was gunned down along with 25 other children and school staffers at Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn.
A jury says InfoWars' Alex Jones must pay 2 Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million
An Austin, Texas, jury today awarded the parents of a slain first-grader $4.1 million dollars for mental anguish caused by conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones' falsehoods about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The two-week trial became at times emotional as the parents confronted Jones for the first time in the courtroom.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Judge orders Alex Jones’ Texas attorney to come to Connecticut to answer questions in defamation case
A Texas attorney defending Alex Jones was ordered by a Connecticut judge to appear for a hearing in a defamation case related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Andino Reynal faces possible sanctions – he had access to confidential medical records from another case that an opposing attorney says he shouldn’t have had. That became clear after Reynal apparently inadvertently sent records from Jones’ phone to lawyers for the parents of shooting victim Jesse Lewis, who have sued Jones for defamation in Texas. Their attorney Mark Bankston says the records include confidential medical information for the nine named plaintiffs in the Connecticut lawsuit.
New Jersey mostly got rid of cash bail. Why hasn’t Connecticut?
Shortly before appointing Patrick Griffin to be Connecticut’s chief state’s attorney, Criminal Justice Commission Chair and Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald brought up a systemic dilemma involving the state’s money bail system. McDonald pointed to two recent cases to illustrate the disconnect between the public perceptions of...
Child care funding, a top CT priority, stripped from Biden bill
Democrats believe they’ve on the verge of passing one of the most significant bills of President Joe Biden’s administration, which they argue will reduce high costs caused by inflation. But a major provision that was a high priority for Connecticut was taken out as the party needed to slim down the legislation: funding for child care.
Rep. Peter Meijer on his loss to Trump-endorsed challenger in Michigan primary
Rep. Peter Meijer lost his Republican primary to represent Michigan's 3rd district this week. The first-term congressman served in the Iraq war and cast one of his first House votes to impeach former President Donald Trump. He lost to John Gibbs, a former Trump official who has pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Congressman Meijer has criticized the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which spent big money on ads to boost his opponent. Democrats have used that tactic in several states, hoping the more extreme Republican candidates will be easier opponents in the fall. Congressman Meijer joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
Indiana becomes the first state to approve an abortion ban post-Roe
Indiana lawmakers worked late into the night yesterday to pass an abortion ban. Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the law, and it makes Indiana the first state to enact new restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. That comes on the heels of a vote in Kansas that rejected efforts to restrict abortion. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion rights, joins us. Sarah, thanks for being with us.
Fungal disease is decimating bat populations in the West
A disease that's devastated the bat population on the East Coast is moving west and fast. And given that bats eat insects, that could have negative repercussions on the region's ecosystem and agriculture. Yellowstone Public Radio's Kayla Desroches reports. KAYLA DESROCHES, BYLINE: White-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that biologists first...
CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Connecticut to spend $5.1 million for upgrades at state Veterans Affairs campus
Connecticut is spending more than $5 million to upgrade infrastructure at the campus of the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs in Rocky Hill. The money was approved by the state Bond Commission last week. It will be used for building a second boiler and upgrading the security system on the campus, said Thomas J Saadi, state veterans affairs commissioner.
Eastern Kentucky is cleaning up after flash flooding that killed 37 people
In eastern Kentucky, a slow cleanup and recovery is underway after flash flooding at the end of July. More than three dozen people died and some are still missing. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
Researchers are exploring how to reduce Hepatitis C in rural areas of the Connecticut River Valley
Public health experts have long advocated for approaches to health care that meet people where they’re at. Now, a group of New England researchers and medical professionals are exploring how this approach might help reduce rates of Hepatitis C among rural residents who use intravenous drugs. For the past...
