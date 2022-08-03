2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture

Of course, when Beyonce dropped her much-anticipated album "Renaissance," the world could not stop talking about it. But not all that conversation was positive. Shortly after the album dropped, Beyonce received backlash for one song in particular - "Heated." She used a word that some people consider a slur toward people with disabilities. Beyonce has since changed the lyrics. But she is not the first major artist to alter a song after facing criticism. Artists like Taylor Swift and Lizzo have also done this. And that got us thinking about what this phenomenon tells us more broadly about how popular culture is shifting. So we have called NPR's Aisha Harris. She co-hosts NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour. Aisha, thanks for joining us.

MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO