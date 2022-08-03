2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Related
'Renaissance' places Beyoncé at the very center of pop music right now
This is FRESH AIR. The first new Beyonce studio album in six years is here and it's called "Renaissance." The pop star says the 16 tracks were recorded during the pandemic. Our rock critic, Ken Tucker, says while the music is dense with allusions to different eras of pop music, Beyonce's performances have a lightness and agility that gives the project an often thrilling energy. Here's Ken's review.
Today's Wordle 415 answer and hint: Monday, August 8
Let me help you with today's Wordle. I've got a clue if you want it, the answer if you need it, and below that you'll find a wide range of hints and tips, all designed to make the August 8 (415) puzzle go as smoothly as possible for you. It's...
What if you were forced to listen to 'It's a Small World' for an hour straight?
(SOUNDBITE OF ROBERT B. SHERMAN AND RICHARD M. SHERMAN SONG, "IT'S A SMALL WORLD") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What if you were forced to listen to this song for an hour straight? That was a predicament for some unlucky Disney World guests. The Small World ride broke down, and dozens of people, young and old, were stuck on their boats, listening to animatronic characters sing to them over and over and over. One survivor of the ordeal said it was like torture - definitely not a world of laughter but one of tears, and not one of hopes, just a world of musical-loop fears.
From Beyoncé to Lizzo, how and when musicians update offensive art
Of course, when Beyonce dropped her much-anticipated album "Renaissance," the world could not stop talking about it. But not all that conversation was positive. Shortly after the album dropped, Beyonce received backlash for one song in particular - "Heated." She used a word that some people consider a slur toward people with disabilities. Beyonce has since changed the lyrics. But she is not the first major artist to alter a song after facing criticism. Artists like Taylor Swift and Lizzo have also done this. And that got us thinking about what this phenomenon tells us more broadly about how popular culture is shifting. So we have called NPR's Aisha Harris. She co-hosts NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour. Aisha, thanks for joining us.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meridian Brothers collaborate with an imaginary salsa band on new album
MERIDIAN BROTHERS: (Singing in Spanish). SIMON: But they fell on hard times decades ago. Now they're making a comeback album with the modern Colombian band Meridian Brothers. Eblis Alvarez, who is the mind behind the band Meridian Brothers, joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us. EBLIS...
Albert Woodfox, who survived decades of solitary confinement, dies
Albert Woodfox, the author and activist who spent 43 years in solitary confinement, died this week at the age of 75. He was one of three men known as the Angola 3, with long stretches spent in isolation at the notorious Angola prison farm in Louisiana. 2019 we asked Mr. Woodfox to read from his memoir, "Solitary," in which he detailed the decades where he spent 23 hours a day confined to a 6-by-9-foot cell.
A conversation with 'A League of Their Own' star Abbi Jacobson
And finally today, TV and film fans, listen up. You know Abbi Jacobson from her comedic antics in the hit TV series "Broad City." She's starring in a new series called "A League Of Their Own." Yep, it's a TV adaptation of the classic 1992 film about the women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that began during World War II. Remember that scene from the film where Dottie and Kit are running to catch the train to get to the baseball tryouts? Here's Abbi Jacobson's character with her take on that scene.
Authors worry about the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster
One of the largest antitrust trials ever to hit the publishing industry is unfolding in a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. The Department of Justice says that a merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would stifle competition. NPR's Chloe Veltman looked into what that would mean for booksellers, authors and others if the government does not stop the merger from going ahead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After her mother's stroke, Lara Porzak helped finish new novel 'Properties of Thirst'
Marianne Wiggins' new novel, "Properties Of Thirst," is sprawling, expansive and lyrical. It's a series of love missives about families, fortunes and the American West set in the opening months of the Second World War. And it's melodic and clear-eyed about America's offenses, too. The fact that we can read this novel at all is a kind of masterpiece. Marianne Wiggins endured a massive stroke in 2016 when she was just a few chapters short of finishing "Properties Of Thirst." Her daughter, the photographer Lara Porzak, helped guide the story to the end. And Marianne Wiggins, the Pulitzer Prize finalist and author of "John Dollar" and "Evidence Of Things Unseen" and other great novels joins us now.
A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message
I'm usually based in the Middle East as NPR's correspondent in Jerusalem, where there's always a torrent of news, as there is today, with the Israeli military unleashing deadly airstrikes in Gaza and Palestinian militants there firing back with rockets. This never-ending news about conflict in the region ends up overshadowing a lot of other important stories from there, including those about undercurrents in the Middle East that are challenging and changing society, which is why I want to take this time to introduce you to a pop singer.
Many Republicans on the campaign trail are shunning mainstream press
For decades, conservatives have perceived the mainstream press as biased against them. Donald Trump dubbed reporters the enemy of the people, and this year a lot of Republicans running for office are simply shunning mainstream press on the campaign trail. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben has more. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: I went...
Her father's wartime piano accompanied joyful moments
It's time now for StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative, recording and sharing the stories of service members and their families. During World War II, Steinway & Sons at first couldn't make pianos because of restrictions on copper, brass and other materials. Then it won a contract to build special instruments called Victory Verticals, lightweight uprights that used less metal and that soldiers could play in their encampments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Los Macorinos, the unsung heroes of Latin and Mexican music
You know their sound when you hear them. They've been around for decades. Now, Los Macorinos, comprised of guitarists Juan Carlos Allende and Miguel Peña, have released their first instrumental album called Nosotros. As a guitar duet, Los Macorinos have a singular style. Peña plays the rhythm base, some...
Community members remember the massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin
Ten years ago today, a white supremacist walked into a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wis., and opened fire. Seven people were killed. As the community remembers the massacre, the number of hate crimes against Asian Americans, including South Asians and Sikhs, continues to climb. NPR's Sandhya Dirks reports. SANDHYA...
Encore: Binders, backpacks and inflation are on 2022's back-to-school shopping list
It's that time of the year when families everywhere realize how much their kid's feet grew over the summer or they try to figure out whether they can get just one more semester's wear out of those backpacks. Well, this year's back-to-school shopping season lands in the middle of the highest inflation in four decades. So NPR's Alina Selyukh looked into how that might affect spending.
Fresh Air weekend: Soccer star Briana Scurry; The opioid industry as a 'Cartel'
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. A brain injury cut short Briana Scurry's...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0