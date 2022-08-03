Read on www.ctpublic.org
'Renaissance' places Beyoncé at the very center of pop music right now
This is FRESH AIR. The first new Beyonce studio album in six years is here and it's called "Renaissance." The pop star says the 16 tracks were recorded during the pandemic. Our rock critic, Ken Tucker, says while the music is dense with allusions to different eras of pop music, Beyonce's performances have a lightness and agility that gives the project an often thrilling energy. Here's Ken's review.
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Casey Cott, Meagan Good
A conversation with 'A League of Their Own' star Abbi Jacobson
And finally today, TV and film fans, listen up. You know Abbi Jacobson from her comedic antics in the hit TV series "Broad City." She's starring in a new series called "A League Of Their Own." Yep, it's a TV adaptation of the classic 1992 film about the women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that began during World War II. Remember that scene from the film where Dottie and Kit are running to catch the train to get to the baseball tryouts? Here's Abbi Jacobson's character with her take on that scene.
Authors worry about the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster
One of the largest antitrust trials ever to hit the publishing industry is unfolding in a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. The Department of Justice says that a merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would stifle competition. NPR's Chloe Veltman looked into what that would mean for booksellers, authors and others if the government does not stop the merger from going ahead.
Meridian Brothers collaborate with an imaginary salsa band on new album
What if you were forced to listen to 'It's a Small World' for an hour straight?
(SOUNDBITE OF ROBERT B. SHERMAN AND RICHARD M. SHERMAN SONG, "IT'S A SMALL WORLD") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What if you were forced to listen to this song for an hour straight? That was a predicament for some unlucky Disney World guests. The Small World ride broke down, and dozens of people, young and old, were stuck on their boats, listening to animatronic characters sing to them over and over and over. One survivor of the ordeal said it was like torture - definitely not a world of laughter but one of tears, and not one of hopes, just a world of musical-loop fears.
Pink Floyd co-founder explains meaning behind warning at the top of his show
Pink Floyd’s co-founder warns fans on his solo tour that if they can’t stand his politics, “F off to the bar.” His show includes calling President Biden a war criminal, and firing a fake semi-automatic weapon into the crowd. CNN’s Michael Smerconish finds him just as passionate offstage.
The secret behind why parents — and kids — love 'Bluey'
If you have small children at home, you might just be waiting for the new season of Bluey, the Australian cartoon about a family of talking dogs named the Heelers. The series has won an International Emmy, attracted millions of viewers around the world, inspired podcasts, an upcoming musical and all kinds of merchandise.
Deaton Chris Anthony reconfigures the sound of nostalgia
Her father's wartime piano accompanied joyful moments
It's time now for StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative, recording and sharing the stories of service members and their families. During World War II, Steinway & Sons at first couldn't make pianos because of restrictions on copper, brass and other materials. Then it won a contract to build special instruments called Victory Verticals, lightweight uprights that used less metal and that soldiers could play in their encampments.
Los Macorinos, the unsung heroes of Latin and Mexican music
Fresh Air weekend: Soccer star Briana Scurry; The opioid industry as a 'Cartel'
