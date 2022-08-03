ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

'Renaissance' places Beyoncé at the very center of pop music right now

This is FRESH AIR. The first new Beyonce studio album in six years is here and it's called "Renaissance." The pop star says the 16 tracks were recorded during the pandemic. Our rock critic, Ken Tucker, says while the music is dense with allusions to different eras of pop music, Beyonce's performances have a lightness and agility that gives the project an often thrilling energy. Here's Ken's review.
Renée Zellweger addresses ‘fat suit’ criticism after backlash to ‘unrecognisable transformation’ for new show

Renée Zellweger has responded following controversy over the “fat suit” she wore in her newest show.The actor was criticised in 2021 after pictures emerged from the set of The Truth About Pam showing her wearing prosthetics and a padded suit intended to make her look larger.Critics on social media condemned what was billed by the media as Zellweger’s “unrecognisable transformation”, with some commentators branding it “fatphobic”. Writing for Metro.co.uk, commentator Sarah Alexander said it was ”potentially triggering to plus-size people”.Zellweger, who plays Pamela Hupp in the series, was asked about the controversy in a new Sunday Times interview. She...
‘Alex Turner is the greatest of his generation’: Example’s honest playlist

I had to call my mum, and she says the first song she remembers me reacting and moving to was The Tears of a Clown by Smokey Robinson. A seven-inch single of Push It by Salt-N-Pepa, aged five or six, from a car boot sale in Shepherd’s Bush, that came with a foldout poster. It’s regarded as a rap classic, but it’s actually a dance song – there are only two or three little raps and the rest is just instrumental. It’s all about the bassline and the sample.
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Abbi Jacobson said her Prime Video series, A League of Their Own, premiering Friday, is based more on the history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League than the 1992 movie about that organization. "The movie doesn't need to be remade," Jacobson, 38, told...
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Casey Cott, Meagan Good

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. -- The United States' first professional architect, Charles Bulfinch, in 1763. -- Actor Dustin Hoffman in 1937 (age 85) -- Singer Connie Stevens in 1938 (age 84) -- Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, first woman to...
A conversation with 'A League of Their Own' star Abbi Jacobson

And finally today, TV and film fans, listen up. You know Abbi Jacobson from her comedic antics in the hit TV series "Broad City." She's starring in a new series called "A League Of Their Own." Yep, it's a TV adaptation of the classic 1992 film about the women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League that began during World War II. Remember that scene from the film where Dottie and Kit are running to catch the train to get to the baseball tryouts? Here's Abbi Jacobson's character with her take on that scene.
Authors worry about the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster

One of the largest antitrust trials ever to hit the publishing industry is unfolding in a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. The Department of Justice says that a merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would stifle competition. NPR's Chloe Veltman looked into what that would mean for booksellers, authors and others if the government does not stop the merger from going ahead.
What if you were forced to listen to 'It's a Small World' for an hour straight?

(SOUNDBITE OF ROBERT B. SHERMAN AND RICHARD M. SHERMAN SONG, "IT'S A SMALL WORLD") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. What if you were forced to listen to this song for an hour straight? That was a predicament for some unlucky Disney World guests. The Small World ride broke down, and dozens of people, young and old, were stuck on their boats, listening to animatronic characters sing to them over and over and over. One survivor of the ordeal said it was like torture - definitely not a world of laughter but one of tears, and not one of hopes, just a world of musical-loop fears.
Deaton Chris Anthony reconfigures the sound of nostalgia

DEATON CHRIS ANTHONY: (Singing) Korbin showed me how to do it. Franklins stashed under my blanket. There's nothing wrong. No, no, nobody saw it. I'm sorry. We're just some kids starving. SHAPIRO: His new album "Sid The Kid" finds the electronic producer reminiscing about his childhood in Kansas. Our reviewer,...
Her father's wartime piano accompanied joyful moments

It's time now for StoryCorps Military Voices Initiative, recording and sharing the stories of service members and their families. During World War II, Steinway & Sons at first couldn't make pianos because of restrictions on copper, brass and other materials. Then it won a contract to build special instruments called Victory Verticals, lightweight uprights that used less metal and that soldiers could play in their encampments.
Los Macorinos, the unsung heroes of Latin and Mexican music

You know their sound when you hear them. They've been around for decades. Now, Los Macorinos, comprised of guitarists Juan Carlos Allende and Miguel Peña, have released their first instrumental album called Nosotros. As a guitar duet, Los Macorinos have a singular style. Peña plays the rhythm base, some...
