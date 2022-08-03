ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Belmont Community Center Celebrates 85th Anniversary Serving Lincoln

By Karla James
klin.com
 4 days ago
News Channel Nebraska

61st Annual Wilber Czech Festival underway

WILBER – The 61st Annual Wilber Czech Festival kicked off Friday, with celebration organizers urging people to stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned environments occasionally this weekend. The three-day festival is being greeted by temperatures expected to hover around 100 on Saturday, with a heat index that could...
WILBER, NE
klkntv.com

This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Third time is the charm? LTU to close 70th Street on Monday from Rokeby to Saltillo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is set to completely close a portion of 70th Street, starting Monday morning. The stretch of road is between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads in far southeast Lincoln. It’s the third attempt LTU has made in the past few months to fully close the road, in order to be able to complete a necessary road project in the area.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Society
City
Center, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Lincoln, NE
klin.com

Adjusted Belmont Pool Schedule Announced

Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that the Belmont Neighborhood Pool at 12th and Manatt streets will have a modified schedule for the remainder of the pool season due to a lifeguard shortage. The pool will be closed August 6 and August 7 and August 12-14. The pool will be...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Portion Of Lincoln Mall To Close August 8

(KFOR News Lincoln August 6, 2022) Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of Lincoln Mall will be closed. The eastbound bike lane will be closed. The recommended bike lane detour is to follow South 11th Street to “H” Street to South 12th Street.
LINCOLN, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17

As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City

(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool

YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

19 of the Best Family Restaurants in Omaha

Eating out with the family is no easy feat – ask any parent, and they will say the same. When visiting a new location, it may be tempting to stick to drive-throughs and fast-food joints, but you are likely to be missing out on some amazing experiences. Omaha is...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post

A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Platte River flows back near Columbus

What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Thursday Aug. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports two deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

