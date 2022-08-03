Belmont Community Center Celebrates 85th Anniversary Serving Lincoln

Read on klin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
61st Annual Wilber Czech Festival underway
WILBER – The 61st Annual Wilber Czech Festival kicked off Friday, with celebration organizers urging people to stay hydrated and take breaks in air-conditioned environments occasionally this weekend. The three-day festival is being greeted by temperatures expected to hover around 100 on Saturday, with a heat index that could...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools delays opening of Ada Robinson Elementary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A few hours after the media took a tour of Ada Robinson Elementary School, Lincoln Public Schools decided to delay the opening. The school will not open on the first day of school on Aug. 15 but instead will be closed until Aug. 29. In...
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
1011now.com
Third time is the charm? LTU to close 70th Street on Monday from Rokeby to Saltillo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is set to completely close a portion of 70th Street, starting Monday morning. The stretch of road is between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads in far southeast Lincoln. It’s the third attempt LTU has made in the past few months to fully close the road, in order to be able to complete a necessary road project in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
Adjusted Belmont Pool Schedule Announced
Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that the Belmont Neighborhood Pool at 12th and Manatt streets will have a modified schedule for the remainder of the pool season due to a lifeguard shortage. The pool will be closed August 6 and August 7 and August 12-14. The pool will be...
klkntv.com
‘They’ll always be a part of us’: Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosts family party after 2-year hiatus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Family Party on Saturday for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the events in 2020 and 2021. Despite a sweltering heat index of between 108 to 110 degrees, 150 family members came out to the...
Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday
It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Georgia Row Apartments will get new life as affordable housing
When you drive Interstate 480 near the Park Avenue neighborhood, you may have noticed a lavish old house. It's been empty for years but new life is coming to the row house, as affordable housing.
kfornow.com
Portion Of Lincoln Mall To Close August 8
(KFOR News Lincoln August 6, 2022) Beginning Monday, August 8, the eastbound lane of Lincoln Mall between South 11th and 12th streets will be closed for a building construction project. This work is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured around the closure. Sidewalks on the south side of Lincoln Mall will be closed. The eastbound bike lane will be closed. The recommended bike lane detour is to follow South 11th Street to “H” Street to South 12th Street.
KETV.com
Meet Pepper, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Pepper is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix at the shelter. He may be older, but he still has a lot of love to give and a surprising amount of energy too!
Midlands Business Journal
Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17
As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
kfornow.com
Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
York News-Times
Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool
YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
thefamilyvacationguide.com
19 of the Best Family Restaurants in Omaha
Eating out with the family is no easy feat – ask any parent, and they will say the same. When visiting a new location, it may be tempting to stick to drive-throughs and fast-food joints, but you are likely to be missing out on some amazing experiences. Omaha is...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post
A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
kfornow.com
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 6, 2022 – KOLN) – Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened either late Friday night or very early Saturday morning. LPD tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to Bryan West Hospital just after midnight, after they say a 23-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound.
KETV.com
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
WOWT
Thursday Aug. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports two deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Comments / 0