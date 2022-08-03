'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+

Read on abcnews.go.com
talentrecap.com
Are Emma Slater, Sasha Farber Separated? Here’s What Fans Think
Separation rumors continue to swirl for Dancing With the Stars couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. Slater has once again confused fans on social media by posing on The Bachelorette red carpet alone. Here’s why fans think Slater and Farber have seperated. Emma Slater’s Solo Bachelorette Red Carpet Photos...
Drew Scott Underwent a Weight Loss Transformation During ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Photos
Fans of Property Brothers have been there for every step of Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott’s journey as HGTV stars! The pair have shared glimpses of their love lives, stories about their family and details about their personal transformations over the years. Drew underwent a drastic weight loss journey in 2017.
Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’
Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
GMA’s Michael Strahan surprises fans as he returns to show unannounced after weeks away in mysterious absence
MICHAEL Strahan has surprised his fans by returning to Good Morning America after several weeks away. The TV host, 50, appeared back on the breakfast show on Wednesday. Strahan has not been on GMA for weeks as he promoted his game show The $100,000 Pyramid. He is also the executive...
NFL・
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
Popculture
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed
CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
‘America’s Got Talent’: Why Was Howie Mandel Missing?
Howie Mandel and America’s Got Talent go hand in hand. The actor and comedian has been a judge on the hit NBC show since 2010. Between co-judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, Mandel is the longest-tenured judge on the show. At the beginning of the season, Mandel...
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
People
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
AOL Corp
Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
Today fans slam Savannah Guthrie for demanding guest ‘hurry up’ during awkward cooking segment on live TV
TODAY fans have slammed Savannah Guthrie for demanding show guest to hurry up during an awkward cooking segment on live TV. Today's Hoda Kotb, 57, has recently admitted she lives in constant fear of being fired because of her co-host Savannah, 50. The awkward moment occurred during the cooking segment...
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
‘Storage Wars’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Brandi Passante’s Latest Post With Barry Weiss
For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”. The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets...
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
Popculture
'The View' Loses Co-Host Due to Positive COVID Test
The View is down one co-host due to COVID-19. PEOPLE reported that Sara Haines tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, did not take part in Monday's episode. The publication also noted that Haines was one of the co-hosts who was on set when Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro-Cardenas received false-positive tests on the live show.
