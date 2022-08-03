ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Impact Report: Vols Add Much Needed Presence in Veteran RB Dixon

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJn9e_0h3UBR1a00

Tennessee made a late addition through the transfer portal earlier today as the Vols were able to add veteran running back Lynwood "Lyn-J" Dixon. Dixon, a former running back at Clemson, transferred to West Virginia this spring before re-entering the transfer portal shortly after. We take a look at what Dixon's addition means for Tennessee in this impact report.

Background

Dixon is a former four-star running back from Butler (Ga.) was committed to Tennesse in 2017 coming out of high school, but he de-committed as the Butch Jones era started coming to an end. Two months later, Dixon committed to Clemson and signed with the Tigers, where he would go on to have a successful run.

During his time in Death Valley, Dixon served primarily as a backup to Travis Etienne, but still, Dixon was effective in his role. As a freshman, Dixon carried the ball 62 times for 547 yards and five touchdowns. In 2019, his role expanded behind Etienne, as he carried the ball 104 times for 635 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught another 14 passes for 121 yards. In 2020, he was limited during the COVID-19 season. Then in 2021, when it looked like Dixon was poised to take over the backfield for the Tigers, his season was cut short by an injury.

Fit

As evidenced above, Dixon has the potential to be a weapon for this fast-paced Tennessee offense that strives to get speedy playmakers in space. Dixon comes to campus as fall practice is underway, but he should get up to speed in a hurry. Expect Tennessee to work him in overtime, but his ability to protect the passer will make him at least an early candidate to become the Vols third string back. If he is the Dixon of old, he could push for even more playing time when the Vols hit the toughest part of their schedule. Dixon will have a chance to make plays for the Vols in the passing game as well as working in the run game aplenty.

Impact Rating

This would have been a nice addition to Tennessee's backfield before Len'Neth Whitehead got hurt and knocked out of the season. Now, with the Vols precariously thin at the position, this addition was almost essential. It allows Tennessee the ability to continue to progress its talented duo of freshmen running backs at the pace they would like. It also alleviates the strain on Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright to carry the workload for the Vols. While they were both solid for Tennessee in 2021, they both dealt with nagging injuries at times. Dixon has played a lot of football, including multiple playoff games and a national championship games. He has been associated with winning football for his entire career, and he can make an impact for the Vols this year. It is also important to note that he has two years of eligibility remaining which makes this addition even better for the Vols.

9 of 10

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star Coen Carr will announce his college commitment on Aug. 9, the small forward shared on Twitter Friday night. Carr hasn’t released a top contenders list at any point but his visit history does tell us which teams have a real chance at landing his services. The Greeneville, South...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
College Football HQ

Tennessee football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Tennessee in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Tennessee football schedule for the Volunteers' 2022 season. 2022 Tennessee Vols Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 1 vs. Ball State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Akron ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Vols CB Target Announces Commitment Date, Finalists

Tennessee hosted Baton Rouge (La.) cornerback Jordan Matthews for an official visit over the weekend of June 24th. Since returning home from that visit, Matthews has worked towards making his college decision, which it appears he is now ready to do as he announced yesterday via social media. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Brown, 2023 WR out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment

Justin Brown is headed to Starkvegas. A 3-star prospect from Blackman, Tennessee, Brown committed to Mississippi State on Friday, giving the Bulldogs their 14th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that included Penn State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Purdue. “What stands...
ATHENS, GA
VolunteerCountry

Freshman LB Herring 'Exciting' Vols Coaching Staff

Elijah Herring got off to a solid start in spring practice as the Vols were shorthanded at the inside linebacker position. While the situation was ideal for the team at the time, it still allowed Herring to earn valuable reps, and since then, he has continued to make strides that are "exciting" the ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Jones
Person
Travis Etienne
VolunteerCountry

How BaseVols in the League Fared This Week

Tennessee is coming off the heels of its best baseball season of all time. Multiple Vols were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, and earlier this week, Tennessee Athletics Communication Department sent out a transcript of how each former Vol in the league fared at their respective level. You can view ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBKR

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Veteran#Clemson#American Football#Vols#Tigers
my40.tv

Vehicle of missing Tennessee man found parked at remote trailhead in GSMNP

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NP, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Tennessee man told News 13 that his vehicle was found in a remote part of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday evening, Aug. 4. Bryce Evans' 2017 grey Nissan Altima was found at a hiking trailhead...
wvlt.tv

Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
KNOXVILLE, TN
my40.tv

Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy