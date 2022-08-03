ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beach Concerts Take Atlantic City Spotlight This Month

By Chris Imperiale
playnj.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.playnj.com

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

What To Know For This Weekend’s Phish Concert Series In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town. Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority. About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment. The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Festival#City Music#Atlantic City#Concert#Country Music#Ac#The Phish Summer Tour
shorelocalnews.com

Happy Together thrills audience in Ocean City

The Ocean City Music Pier was filled to capacity for the “Happy Together” tour in Ocean City. The tour presented The Cowsills, The Vogues, The Buckinghams, The Association, Gary Puckett, and The Turtles, all of whom got standing ovations. Donald B. Kravitz is an Entertainment & Special Events...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
VISTA.Today

Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September

Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

I’m booking a dream NJ weekend at the brand-new Inn of Cape May

When Wendy Redelico entered the new Inn of Cape May, she was stunned by the fantastic job the new owner did with the place. The historic hotel, constructed in 1894 by William H. Church, originally called the Colonial, is a must-see (and must-stay) in Cape May, and with its spanking renovations, I’m excited to see it for myself.
CAPE MAY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown nonprofit thrives on Main Street

Since its summer debut, Moorestown Music Collective (MMC) continues to shine on Main Street. “We really want to extend an invitation to the music-loving community of Moorestown and surrounding communities too,” said member Mark Hines. MMC, located on 5 West Main Street, is a nonprofit whose goal is to...
MOORESTOWN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy