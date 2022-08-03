ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The dark side of the sales industry: It’s filled with Machiavellians, narcissists, and psychopaths

By Connie Lin
Fast Company
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Fast Company

Why your online returns may end up in landfill—and what can be done to fix it

Fashion has a notorious environmental footprint, accounting for up to 10% of global carbon dioxide output. This is exacerbated by a fast fashion business model which encourages the frequent purchase of low-priced and nondurable items. Around 30% of online purchases are subsequently returned, much of which goes to landfill. In...
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

How to use anger to your advantage at work

You’ve likely felt angry at work, but have you expressed it? Many people feel like anger doesn’t have a place in the workplace, but Hesha Abrams, author of Holding the Calm: The Secrets to Resolving Conflict and Defusing Tension, says it does. “Anger is a normal emotion, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Overcome challenges better with this brain hack

After a stint relocating outside of the United States, I thought learning French would come easily to me, due to my love of learning languages. Unfortunately, it did not. I became obsessed with how humans are wired to learn, and my deep-dive of the scientific literature revealed the problem: My lessons were missing a crucial learning principle called spaced repetition. Once I revised my studying strategy to implement it, I became fluent in French within three months.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcissists#Psychopaths#Machiavellianism#The Dark Side#Italian#The Journal Of Marketing#American#Girl Scout Brownie
Fast Company

How Instagram influencers become enterprises, and what happens next

By the time Amber Fillerup Clark landed a major profile in The Atlantic in 2017, the blogger and Instagrammer had already spent seven years at the top of her game. Clark launched her blog—which has since been renamed but at the time was called Barefoot Blonde—in 2010, and quickly rose to the top of the mommy blogger ecosystem.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fast Company

Spark delight and stand out with creative that inspires audiences to buy

Miller Lite has been a hit since its introduction in 1975. Last year, in an effort to deepen connections with its customers and test new revenue streams, its marketing team launched an online store featuring Miller Lite clothing and accessories. The iconic brand then partnered with Meta for an Instagram ad campaign designed to capture the attention of digitally engaged consumers who are always shopping.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How human ‘organs on a chip’ can help replace animal testing

When 4,000 beagles destined for animal testing were recently rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia, it was a reminder of the sheer scale of animals used in the pharmaceutical industry and other research: By one estimate, 192 million animals are used globally in labs each year. Beyond the ethical...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Fast Company

Why the design thinking process is so important: a primer

The design thinking process is a two-pronged approach that involves both empathetic ideology and a process that aims to find the best possible solution for gaps in the market or problems in a given demographic or community. Big-name brands such as Apple and Samsung were quick to adopt this user-focused approach early on to help foster innovation in order to provide long-term positive solutions for users and clients.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fast Company

Best (non-writing) tools for authorpreneurs

While there are an array of tools out there to improve writing, authorpreneurs also need assistance putting the elements of their books together, updating their books, and thanking the people who helped along the way. From freelance photographers for author photos to the perfect thank-you gift for those who provided...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fast Company

Patagonia CEO was right to call out corporate hypocrisy on climate change

As the climate, tax, and healthcare package now known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has made its way closer to passage than at any time previously thought possible in its 18-month existence, both the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable—a group of almost 200 CEOs from companies such as Apple, Walmart, and GM who back in 2019 pledged to address societal concerns alongside shareholder interests—have voiced opposition to it.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

POV: Yes, there are enough hours in a day—if you manage your time better

We’ve all, at some point, have exclaimed that in exasperation. But guess what: it doesn’t have to be true. Time is one of the most significant professional considerations leaders have as they look to do more and amplify their impact. Cracking the code on time is especially relevant to professionals at a crossroads, those ready for their next promotion, looking to join the C-suite, or scale up their leadership or business.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

Leveraging the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals in the future of space exploration

In 1957, the success of Sputnik 1 launched an ever-evolving discussion of how we conduct ourselves in outer space. Within two years, amidst growing tensions between the USSR and the United States, the United Nations formed the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. By 1967, its members signed the Outer Space Treaty. The treaty became the first true framework for international space law, including principles governing the exploration and use of outer space, the moon, and other celestial bodies.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy