Angel City ties Orlando after an own goal spoils chance at victory
Angel City twice lost one-goal leads, the last near the end of regulation on an own goal, in a 2-2 tie with the Orlando Pride.
Transfer rumours: Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Lo Celso, Sesko, Sane
Leicester and Southampton are on alert after English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. (Guardian) Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for Hudson-Odoi. (Mail) Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, is close to a permanent return to RB...
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
