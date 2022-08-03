Read on www.maizenbrew.com
Sooners' target Malachi Coleman includes Oklahoma in top 7
You can’t teach size, and 2023 four-star athlete Malachi Coleman has size in spades. Out of Lincoln, Neb., the top 100 prospect, stands 6-foot-5, providing an incredible catch radius for quarterbacks to get him the ball. Looking to wind down his recruitment, Malachi Coleman released his top seven, which...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early Top 25'
Tennessee will enter the new college basketball season as a top-15 team, according to ESPN’s latest “Way-Too Early Top 25.”. The Vols came in at No. 12 in the ranking from ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello, moving up one spot from their ranking in a previous edition.
Crystal Ball: A 4th 2023 commit for MSU basketball?
MLive.com
Michigan state champ must battle back after first loss at Little League regional
WHITESTOWN, INDIANA – Grosse Pointe Farms-City showed it knows how to battle back from a deficit while winning the Michigan state championship. Now it must show – for the first time all season – that it knows how to bounce back from a loss. Farms-City opened the...
Collier returns, Lynx beat Dream 81-71, stay in playoff hunt
MINNEAPOLIS -- Napheesa Collier made her season debut for Minnesota, Kayla McBride scored 20 points and the Lynx used a fourth-quarter run to beat the Atlanta Dream 81-71 on Sunday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.Collier, Minnesota's leading scorer (16.2 per game) last season, played for the first time since she gave birth to her daughter, Mila, in late May. The 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year finished with six points in 21 minutes. Atlanta (14-19) fell into a tie with the Phoenix Mercury for the eighth, and final, playoff spot with a week remaining in the regular season...
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy resigns after saying 'hurtful' word in film session
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy resigned late Sunday night. In a statement, he said he inadvertently said a "hurtful" word in a meeting.
Look: New Michigan Football Jordan Cleats Are Going Viral
Since breaking into the football space, the Jordan Brand has fitted its partnered schools up with some of the best looks in college sports. And on Sunday, JB kept it rolling with a pair of retro Air Jordan 7 PEs for the Michigan Wolverines. The cleats quickly started going viral...
Martin Emerson Jr. Continues to Impress in NFL Training Camp with Cleveland Browns
Former Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has made a name for himself in training camp for the Cleveland Browns.
Jerome Tang, Kansas State basketball land commitment from four-star Texas guard RJ Jones
Jerome Tang said last week that Kansas State had two basketball commitments in the fold for the 2023 recruiting cycle, and on Sunday the second one stepped forward. RJ Jones, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Plano, Texas, made the announcement live on Instagram with ESPN's Paul Biancardi, choosing K-State from a final six list that also included Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Georgia football in top schools for Nebraska's top recruit
Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for elite recruit Malachi Coleman, who is the the top-ranked recruit in Nebraska. Coleman is a four-star athlete and the No. 7 athlete in the rising senior class. Malachi Coleman considers Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss, USC, and Oklahoma to be his...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska team captain leaving Big 12 for job at USC, per report
One of the Big 12’s chief executives is leaving for the West Coast. Ed Stewart, the conferences associate commissioner, is being hired as USC’s executive senior associate athletic director per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Stewart’s reported duties will include oversight of Southern Cal’s football program. Stewart...
Notre Dame Commit Profile: OL Peter Jones
A look at Notre Dame 2024 offensive line commit Peter Jones
Tar Heels trending for four-star linebacker
Mack Brown and the UNC football program are hoping to capture some more recruiting momentum here in August ahead of the start of the 2022 season. And before they kickoff in a few weeks, the program could have some additions for the 2023 class. Four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys is set to make his decision on August 27th, ending his recruitment and committing to a program. With just a few weeks before that decision, it appears as if the Tar Heels are the team to beat in the race. Keys has a total of 14 offers and has taken visits to both UNC...
Meet The Commits: An overview of Michigan's 2023 recruiting class
The Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 football recruiting class now has 13 pledges and is currently ranked as the No. 25 haul in the country. We’ve provided background info on each commit below (in chronological order from the newest pledge to the oldest) and will update as the cycle continues.
