Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker

Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
EAST LANSING, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Charlotte, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
Collier returns, Lynx beat Dream 81-71, stay in playoff hunt

MINNEAPOLIS -- Napheesa Collier made her season debut for Minnesota, Kayla McBride scored 20 points and the Lynx used a fourth-quarter run to beat the Atlanta Dream 81-71 on Sunday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.Collier, Minnesota's leading scorer (16.2 per game) last season, played for the first time since she gave birth to her daughter, Mila, in late May. The 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year finished with six points in 21 minutes. Atlanta (14-19) fell into a tie with the Phoenix Mercury for the eighth, and final, playoff spot with a week remaining in the regular season...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jerome Tang, Kansas State basketball land commitment from four-star Texas guard RJ Jones

Jerome Tang said last week that Kansas State had two basketball commitments in the fold for the 2023 recruiting cycle, and on Sunday the second one stepped forward. RJ Jones, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Plano, Texas, made the announcement live on Instagram with ESPN's Paul Biancardi, choosing K-State from a final six list that also included Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
MANHATTAN, KS
Former Nebraska team captain leaving Big 12 for job at USC, per report

One of the Big 12’s chief executives is leaving for the West Coast. Ed Stewart, the conferences associate commissioner, is being hired as USC’s executive senior associate athletic director per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Stewart’s reported duties will include oversight of Southern Cal’s football program. Stewart...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tar Heels trending for four-star linebacker

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are hoping to capture some more recruiting momentum here in August ahead of the start of the 2022 season. And before they kickoff in a few weeks, the program could have some additions for the 2023 class. Four-star linebacker Kaveion Keys is set to make his decision on August 27th, ending his recruitment and committing to a program. With just a few weeks before that decision, it appears as if the Tar Heels are the team to beat in the race. Keys has a total of 14 offers and has taken visits to both UNC...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

