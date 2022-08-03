ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon; rain likely tomorrow

By Pat Walker
KARK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and storms move in Monday!

TONIGHT: Our area of high pressure that brought us sunny skies all weekend will still be in control overnight tonight. This means we will see mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping into the mid 70s. Winds will be very light out of the south. MONDAY: The morning hours will feature...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot and humid through the weekend

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through sunset tonight. Rain chances will start to diminish overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. TOMORROW: Saturday looks to be a hot and humid day with temperatures warming up into the mid 90s. Heat index values will warm into the triple digits. Overall Saturday looks to be sunny and dry.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Saturday morning for nearly the entire state. As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox16.com

RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 2

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Souter Farm, LLC, Pamela Kay Souter Shemas, 2367 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 7/26/22. Ouachita. Jennifer's Hair Studio LLC, Jennifer Elliott, 520 Jefferson, Camden filed 7/26/22. Union. RCP Production, LLC,...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy