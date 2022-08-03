Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident

Read on news3lv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
After Mirage shooting, security and county commissioner say no need for metal detectors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following an isolated shooting incident in a Mirage hotel room on Thursday, a private security firm and a Clark County commissioner both said the Strip is still safe and there shouldn't be a need to implement a metal detector security measure as seen on Fremont Street.
LVMPD: Man dead after stabbing in East Las Vegas parking lot near church
A 20-year-old hispanic male is dead after a stabbing in an East Las Vegas parking lot near a church. North Las Vegas police called LVMPD after noticing this was in their jurisdiction.
Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man who was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital early Saturday. North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at about 4 a.m. after...
Video captures Las Vegas smoke shop clerk stabbing would-be robber
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A clerk at a Las Vegas smoke shop was caught on camera defending himself with a knife from a couple of thieves. The incident happened at the Smokestrom Shop near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. WARNING: The video is graphic and viewer...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the Las Vegas Arts District late Friday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and 4th Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One...
Scene of crash involving semi-truck cleared after creating traffic jam on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash involving a semi-truck briefly brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 15 heading through the resort corridor. The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue, according to the incident page for Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. A...
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Las Vegas woman 'impersonated a cop, flashed stun gun' before robbing man
On July 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a Nevada woman for impersonating a police officer to rob a man in the Flaming Hotel and Casino in 2021.
North Las Vegas man reported missing after 'walking to a friend's house'
Danny Conn was last seen on Friday at about 11:30 a.m. near his home on Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard in North Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police investigate woman's death near Nellis and Harmon
On Thursday, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Las Vegas Metro officers were dispatched to investigate an unresponsive female found near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Nevada DMV security in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Nevada DMV security officer after creating a disturbance inside a Las Vegas office last month. Willie Demario Jones was taken into custody on Aug. 4 for an assault reported at the North Decatur office on July 8, the Nevada DMV said in a press release.
Deadly stabbing under investigation near Pecos, Washington in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing that's believed to have taken place in the east Las Vegas valley Saturday. A man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital in North Las Vegas with a stab wound at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Robert Price with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Suspect in deadly Mirage shooting appears in Las Vegas court
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing one person and critically injuring two others inside of a hotel room at The Mirage made his first court appearance Saturday. Billy Hemsley, 54, was brought before a judge for an initial appearance and was ordered to remain detained without bail.
Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
Arrest made in assault at DMV office in Las Vegas
On August 4, 2022, officers from Nevada DMV teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend Willie Demario Jones, age 31, for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas. On July 8, 2022, Jones and his girlfriend demanded...
Arborist rescued in Las Vegas after slipping from safety harness 35 feet in air
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An arborist was rescued in a Las Vegas neighborhood after slipping from a safety harness and getting stuck 35 feet in the air Friday. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says crews were called Friday morning about an arborist stuck in a palm tree near Pecos and Russell roads.
Trial for Las Vegas man accused of murdering 2-year-old Amari Nicholson scheduled for 2023
A judge has set a trial date for the man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, his girlfriend's son.
Eric John Bowers Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
49-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Essex Drive. Police responded to the scene on West Charleston Boulevard just west of Essex Drive around 9:40 p.m., on July 30th. Furthermore, authorities said the crash involved a dark-colored sedan. According to LVMPD, Bowers was walking outside a crosswalk along Charleston...
FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas man shoots four victims in hotel room at the Mirage
LVMPD officers arrested and identified Billy Hemsley, 54, in connection with the shooting at the hotel on Friday morning.
Missing 16-year-old boy found safe
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas boy previously reported missing has been found safe, according to a post by Vegas Angels. “The family would like to thank everyone that has assisted with this case,” the post partially read. “There are things that go on behind the scenes that we couldn’t share publicly so […]
