Click here to read the full article. A single seat at one of three Las Vegas wine pairing dinners this fall will cost $10,000, attendance is capped at 20 and only half the seats are for sale. But for the wine connoisseurs languishing on a years-long waiting list for bottles from Domain H. William Harlan, and Wynn Las Vegas devotees trying to milk their special connections for tough-to-get reservations at venues like Delilah, $10,000 is a bargain. Wynn and Harlan are joining forces to create three multi-course wine pairing dinners around the resort starting September 10, an event series that has been...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO