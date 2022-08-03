Read on www.fox5vegas.com
Iconic Donut Giant Expanding to Vegas
In true Vegas style, famous donut chain Randy’s Donuts is opening (lucky No.) 7 locations in Las Vegas. If you're not familiar with the chain, it's the one with the iconic giant donut on top of most of its outlets. It's starred in a Justin Timberlake’s music video, and movies ranging from "Earth Girls Are Easy" to "Iron Man 2"
TripAdvisor Blog
Crust & Roux - Gourmet Pie Company, Las Vegas
Amazing food and ambiance. The pizza and pie was outstanding . I ordered the Greek pizza and the strawberry pie ala mode and I instantly went into a food coma. I’ll be back many times!
3 Day Trip to Las Vegas
It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
Dinner for Whales: Inside the Epic, Exclusive Vegas Dining Series the Wynn Is Hosting This Fall
Click here to read the full article. A single seat at one of three Las Vegas wine pairing dinners this fall will cost $10,000, attendance is capped at 20 and only half the seats are for sale. But for the wine connoisseurs languishing on a years-long waiting list for bottles from Domain H. William Harlan, and Wynn Las Vegas devotees trying to milk their special connections for tough-to-get reservations at venues like Delilah, $10,000 is a bargain. Wynn and Harlan are joining forces to create three multi-course wine pairing dinners around the resort starting September 10, an event series that has been...
Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole
When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.
KDWN
9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas smoke shop owner fights back, stabs robber
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As his store was being robbed, a Vegas smoke shop owner grabbed a knife and stabbed one of two masked criminals. FOX5 spoke with that shop owner Friday. Smokestrom Smoke Shop is on Sahara near Arville. On Wednesday, during the middle of the day, the...
Downtown Las Vegas is Getting a Delicious New Addition
Downtown Las Vegas is going to smell delicious in the fall. Late-night food options fuel Las Vegas' 24 hour lifestyle and now there is a unique 24/7 food option coming to the second floor of the D Las Vegas. In the fall, Bacon Nation will open as the official replacement...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
KTNV
Bridge closed at Hacienda Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road for 'special event,' RTC says
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The bridge at Hacienda Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road will be closed to vehicle traffic due to a "special event," according to the Regional Transportation Commission. RTC reports the closure will extend from the Luxor Hotel to Polaris Avenue, near Allegiant Stadium, but did not...
lasvegasmagazine.com
‘Raiding the Rock Vault’ returns to Las Vegas with sound and fury
It’s a rock music fan’s dream: Some of the most famous rock songs of all time, performed by some of rock’s most accomplished veterans. Raiding the Rock Vault proceeds at breakneck speed from the get-go, going all the way from the ’60s to the ’90s, with informational tidbits on each song shown on video monitors (like the true story that inspired “Smoke On the Water,” or how “Stairway to Heaven” was never released as a single).
Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
luxury-houses.net
A Luxurious Custom Home in Henderson with Impeccable Design and Stunning Entertainers Delight Backyard on The Market for $4.5 Million
The Home in Henderson, a luxurious custom estate located inside prestigious McDonald’s Highlands with stunning entertainers delight backyard is now available for sale. This home located at 1465 Macdonald Ranch Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jillian M Batchelor (Phone: 702-595-8036) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Mirage hotel on Las Vegas Strip
A shooting at the Mirage left one man dead and two women injured, police said.
Horse owners protest design of fences at Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument
They say that good fences make good neighbors, but apparently the kind of fence is just as important to horse owners who live along the border of the new Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument.
