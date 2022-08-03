ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Donut Giant Expanding to Vegas

In true Vegas style, famous donut chain Randy’s Donuts is opening (lucky No.) 7 locations in Las Vegas. If you're not familiar with the chain, it's the one with the iconic giant donut on top of most of its outlets. It's starred in a Justin Timberlake’s music video, and movies ranging from "Earth Girls Are Easy" to "Iron Man 2"
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

3 Day Trip to Las Vegas

It started with an invitation from my friend. She invited me to go to Las Vegas, Nevada with her to celebrate her 30th birthday! Since I loved the trip I took to Las Vegas last year, and I wanted to celebrate her birthday with her, I happily accepted the invitation. It was going to be a short but fun 3 day trip to Las Vegas.
Robb Report

Dinner for Whales: Inside the Epic, Exclusive Vegas Dining Series the Wynn Is Hosting This Fall

Click here to read the full article. A single seat at one of three Las Vegas wine pairing dinners this fall will cost $10,000, attendance is capped at 20 and only half the seats are for sale. But for the wine connoisseurs languishing on a years-long waiting list for bottles from Domain H. William Harlan, and Wynn Las Vegas devotees trying to milk their special connections for tough-to-get reservations at venues like Delilah, $10,000 is a bargain. Wynn and Harlan are joining forces to create three multi-course wine pairing dinners around the resort starting September 10, an event series that has been...
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
KDWN

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas smoke shop owner fights back, stabs robber

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As his store was being robbed, a Vegas smoke shop owner grabbed a knife and stabbed one of two masked criminals. FOX5 spoke with that shop owner Friday. Smokestrom Smoke Shop is on Sahara near Arville. On Wednesday, during the middle of the day, the...
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
lasvegasmagazine.com

‘Raiding the Rock Vault’ returns to Las Vegas with sound and fury

It’s a rock music fan’s dream: Some of the most famous rock songs of all time, performed by some of rock’s most accomplished veterans. Raiding the Rock Vault proceeds at breakneck speed from the get-go, going all the way from the ’60s to the ’90s, with informational tidbits on each song shown on video monitors (like the true story that inspired “Smoke On the Water,” or how “Stairway to Heaven” was never released as a single).
TheStreet

Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
8 News Now

Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas

When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
luxury-houses.net

A Luxurious Custom Home in Henderson with Impeccable Design and Stunning Entertainers Delight Backyard on The Market for $4.5 Million

The Home in Henderson, a luxurious custom estate located inside prestigious McDonald’s Highlands with stunning entertainers delight backyard is now available for sale. This home located at 1465 Macdonald Ranch Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jillian M Batchelor (Phone: 702-595-8036) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
