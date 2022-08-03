Harrisburg – Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced that the Lottery generated a profit of nearly $1.2 billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians during the 2021-22 fiscal year. This is the 11th consecutive year the Lottery has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs, which include property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation, prescription assistance, and more.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO