Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

Arrest made in assault at DMV office in Las Vegas
On August 4, 2022, officers from Nevada DMV teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend Willie Demario Jones, age 31, for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas. On July 8, 2022, Jones and his girlfriend demanded...
McKinney Fire Burning In Northern California Grows To Over 60,000 Acres
The fire is now 30% contained and firefighters say they are making progress around the perimeter of the fire. Evacuations have been lifted for a small town in Washington state after a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes was contained. Crews in California have made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. In Washington the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Thursday that residents of Lind needed to flee due to the encroaching flames. Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. On Friday, he said the fire was contained with local fire crews watching over hot spots.
California Highway Patrol welcomes 93 new officers in recent graduation
Hundreds of family members, friends and California Highway Patrol (CHP) personnel gathered at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento on Friday, August 5, to honor the newest graduating class. The 93 officers who received their badge brings the tally that much closer to the CHP’s goal of hiring 1,000 officers...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Jeep built by 17-year-old auctioned off to benefit local Make-A-Wish Chapter
The local chapter of Make-A-Wish, serving children with critical illnesses in northern Nevada, is the beneficiary of the auction of a 1984 Jeep CJ7 built by then 17-year-old Jasper Halford. The vehicle was auctioned off for $40,000 at Hot August Nights Collector Car Auction on Friday, August 5 by Motorsport...
Equine Infectious Anemia Detected in Horse That attended Reno Rodeo
The Nevada Dept. of Agriculture says a horse that attended this year's Reno Rodeo recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia. The Reno Rodeo Association recommends that anyone with a horse in attendance during the dates of June 20-26 contact their veterinarian for further information and recommendations. Earlier this week,...
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Sandbag Stations in Northern Nevada
Sandbag stations are set up in Washoe County and Douglas County, to help residents who may be dealing with flooding. Officials say sand and bags are provided at each site, but residents should bring their own shovel and fill the bags themselves. These are the sandbag stations located in Reno:
31 students graduate DETR Summer Youth Internship Program
Since 2018, The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's (DETR) Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation has paired 267 students with disabilities to internships across the state, through their Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP). This year, DETR celebrated the graduation of 31 students on Friday at events in Reno and Las...
