Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

The fire is now 30% contained and firefighters say they are making progress around the perimeter of the fire. Evacuations have been lifted for a small town in Washington state after a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes was contained. Crews in California have made progress against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. In Washington the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Thursday that residents of Lind needed to flee due to the encroaching flames. Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. On Friday, he said the fire was contained with local fire crews watching over hot spots.

