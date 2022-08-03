Coast Guard intercepts, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast

Read on kfdm.com
EPA says it is looking for super-emitters of methane gas in Permian Basin
Aug. 5, 2022 — Federal regulators are flying over large stretches of Texas looking for “super-emitters” of methane, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week. The helicopter flyovers surveying thousands of oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New...
First busload of Texas migrants arrives in New York City
NEW YORK CITY — OFFICE OF GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas. The migrants are being dropped off this morning on a green bus at Port Authority Bus Terminal at Gate 14. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City will now be a drop-off location for the busing strategy as part of the Governor's response to the Biden Administration's open border policies overwhelming Texas communities.
Exclusive: Gov. Abbott on school safety, border issues
BEAUMONT/AUSTIN — In a KFDM exclusive, we heard from Texas governor Greg Abbott, who talked about everything from the border to school safety and more. (Time codes are provided after each question for easier viewing) 1) Governor Abbott let's start with border security. You invited the mayors of NYC...
Jury awards parents of Sandy Hook victim over $45 million in punitive damages
Aug. 5, 2022 — A Texas jury on Friday added $45.2 million to the damages that conspiracy theorist and media personality Alex Jones must pay to the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim as punishment for repeatedly claiming the school shooting was a hoax. Neil Heslin and Scarlett...
What you need to know to save money on back-to-school items during this tax free weekend
AUSTIN — The Texas Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend. Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.
