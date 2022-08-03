Read on www.timesvirginian.com
Augusta Free Press
Virginia committing $1B to K-12 school construction
Gov. Glenn Youngkin participated in the official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Mecklenburg County Middle School and High School on Friday, and used the occasion to ceremonially sign legislation providing more than $1 billion in school construction funds for K-12 public education. “These schools demonstrate how a community...
wfxrtv.com
Johnson Health Center, University of Lynchburg work to ease back-to-school financial burdens
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — The University of Lynchburg and Johnson Health Center helped families in the community get what they need on Saturday with a back-to-school fair. For many families, the start of a new school year puts a strain on finances. With inflation rising, and high prices on products like school supplies, events like these can make a huge impact.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands attend Lynchburg back-to-school event
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of families gathered at the University of Lynchburg to attend Building Our Community Together, a back-to-school event hosted by One Community One Voice. “Hopefully this event does two things. That they get the supplies they need because times are very hard,” said One Community One...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County Public Schools introduce new teachers
Appomattox County Public Schools introduced its new teacher hires for the 2022-23 school year on Friday at Appomattox Elementary School. The teachers were treated to a lunch and broke up into meeting rooms afterward. See the full list of teachers in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support...
timesvirginian.com
ACPS letter covers COVID-19 and other topics
Appomattox County Public Schools recently sent out a letter to parents with updated information about the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Several topics that are covered in other articles of this edition of the Times Virginian were mentioned, as were the topics of COVID-19 and bus driver shortages. There’s more to...
Tax break for teachers, school construction money approved by Youngkin
Governor Glenn Youngkin approved new laws giving teachers a tax break and providing more money for school construction.
WDBJ7.com
COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
chathamstartribune.com
Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time
The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham considers demolishing structures
Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
crozetgazette.com
Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair
Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
WDBJ7.com
New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
cbs19news
Charlottesville named among best cities in which to live
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has been ranked one of the best cities in the country in which to live. Livability recently released its list of the top 100 cities in the United States for 2022. The publication says more than 2,300 cities were considered based on data concerning...
cbs19news
Scenic Railway now offering recreational tours
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Staunton had developed a new attraction called the Virginia Scenic Railway. It has two tracks. One track is called the Blue Ridge Flyer, and the other one is called the Alleghany Special. Both of these trains take riders to view the incredible scenery of Virginia.
timesvirginian.com
Lookin’ spiffy, Thomasville!
The exterior of the abandoned Thomasville Furniture building in Appomattox appears to have received a good cleaning recently. Gone are the dark stains that once gave the property the appearance of ancient ruins. Word from a reliable source indicates that a power washing job most likely did the trick. If...
wfxrtv.com
Lightning strikes two separate homes Saturday in Bedford Co., one family displaced
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate homes were struck by lightning Saturday leaving one family displaced according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. At 5:21 on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 1400 block of Coffee Road for reports of a structure fire with smoke inside the building.
cbs19news
High-speed fiber broadband to be more accessible in 13 counties
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Making high-speed fiber broadband more accessible is a focus of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. A new project, which is set to start later this month, will connect thousands of people with high-speed Internet in the area. The technology uses a fiber-optic cable,...
timesvirginian.com
Kickin’ Out Cancer event raises $1.3K
The numbers are in, and the annual “Kickin’ Out Cancer” Dance raised a total of $1,300 to benefit Appomattox Relay for Life this year. The event, which was held Saturday, July 23, at the Appomattox Moose Lodge, was sponsored by Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Appomattox Moose Lodge.
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
