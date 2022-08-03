ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Bauhaus stays upright and ahead to claim victory in Pologne

By Alasdair Fotheringham
Cycling News
Cycling News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mPG8_0h3U2rUQ00

A cleanly-delivered sprint for the line by Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) netted the German his second career win in the Tour de Pologne on Thursday, although Bauhaus undoubtedly made a significant down payment on that triumph by getting through a dramatic last kilometre crash unscathed.

While the mass pileup undoubtedly wrecked many sprinters’ chances of battling for victory, Bauhaus and his lead-out man Jonathan Milan were both ahead of the point in the peloton where the crash happened, while Bauhaus’ second place early in a sprint as tricky and demanding as Lublin already pointed to his solid form.

That form was further confirmed on stage 5’s reduced battle for the line , where Bauhaus saw off racers of the calibre of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Nikias Arndt (Team DSM).

Read more

Bauhaus gets the sprint glory with stage 5 win at Tour de Pologne

Crashes in Burgos, Poland highlight ineffectiveness of UCI safety rules

Race leader Sergio Higuita injures knee in Tour de Pologne crash on stage 4

“I felt really good at the beginning, unfortunately there was a big crash in the last corner, a lot of guys went down and I’m really sorry for them. I could just avoid it,” Bauhaus said afterwards.

The mass pile-up took place at high speed where the road narrowed briefly and almost simultaneously swung right, blocking many riders behind. The full extent of any injuries sustained by riders who crashed has yet to emerge and did not appear on the first official medical bulletin.

As Cyclingnews ascertained from Cofidis' management, the stage’s only DNF, their Italian rider Simone Consonni, left the race well before the crash happened because he was ill and all other riders completed the course.

In purely sporting terms, the crash left sprinters of the calibre of Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) without options.

While Pologne is Bahrain Victorious' first WorldTour win since Steve Williams took a victory in the Tour de Suisse nearly two months ago, Bauhaus triumph in Pologne is his second in as many years, after he won the opening stage in 2021.

“I like racing here, I don’t know if it’s lucky that I’m in great condition,” he said. "To win is not only a question of luck, you also need the legs and also a great team for the sprint.

“I’m in one of the best teams in the world, and we proved together we can win a lot of races. Johnny [Jonathan Milan] did a great lead out for me in the last 200 metres. And then I also had the legs so I’m really happy."

Bauhaus is looking forward to the final stage in Krakow. He pointed out that Bahrain Victorious have serious options on victory, with Pello Bilbao in second place overall.

“We hope he can fight the yellow jersey because he’s a super good time triallist,” Bauhaus said. “Then obviously on the last day, which is also a flat finish, we’re hoping for another bunch sprint and another great result.”

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Bauhaus
Person
Sergio Higuita
Person
Nikias Arndt
Person
Arnaud Démare
Person
Mark Cavendish
Person
Pello Bilbao
Person
Jonathan Milan
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upright#Victorious#Bahrain#German#Tour De Pologne Crashes#Uci
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy